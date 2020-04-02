nanocosmos Improves Ultra-Low-Latency Live Streaming Experience With New nanoStream Cloud Service Features

Using nanoStream Cloud, Service Providers Can Deliver an End-to-End Latency of Around One Second — Now with Live Transcoding and ABR

BERLIN — March 31, 2020 — nanocosmos, the Berlin-based interactive live streaming technology provider, has introduced new enhancements to its nanoStream Cloud service, which delivers an end-to-end latency of around one second for interactive video streaming applications. Through new adaptive bit rate (ABR) playback, automatic live transcoding, and analytics capabilities, nanoStream Cloud enables service providers and platform operators across different vertical markets such as webcasting, live auctions, gaming, sports betting, polling, e-commerce, e-learning, and entertainment to deliver a superior live video streaming experience.

"Ultra-low-latency live streaming opens up a variety of exciting opportunities for multiple markets, especially those focused on driving audience engagement," said Oliver Lietz, CEO and founder at nanocosmos. "As nanoStream Cloud deployments grow across the globe, we're excited to introduce several new enhancements that answer our customers' live streaming challenges. Through ABR playback, transcoding, and action-based analytics on the nanoStream Cloud service, we're helping to ensure that service providers can deliver an interactive and lean-forward type of video experience with ultra-low latency that is critical for live streaming."

nanoStream Cloud leverages a unique combination of software analytics, global CDN services, and an ABR player to achieve the exceptional quality of service (QoS) required for ultra-low-latency (ULL) live video streaming. By providing users with a complete end-to-end workflow, nanoStream Cloud simplifies live video streaming for web browser applications and offers a level of control that is not possible with any other solution on the market.

A key new feature of nanoStream Cloud is ABR playback on any mobile or desktop browser, including iOS Safari, via the nanoStream H5Live Player. The H5Live player automatically adjusts video quality based on network conditions on the viewer side to avoid buffering and ensures streams provide an ULL of about one second. nanoStream Cloud also provides live transcoding, creating different levels of quality streams so that service providers and platform operators can reach a wider range of audiences.

In addition, the nanoStream Cloud now collects real-time data throughout the entire live streaming workflow, providing users with valuable analytics and actionable insights for improving live video streaming QoS and quality of experience (QoE). Metrics include ABR quality, user experience, stream quality, player statistics, buffering, volume, and connectivity of audience.

nanoStream Cloud is easy to integrate into any existing live video streaming workflow, enabling rapid deployment of ULL interactive video applications.

For more information, visit www.nanocosmos.de/cloud.

# # #

About nanocosmos (www.nanocosmos.de)

nanocosmos enables users to go live around the world in one second with its nanoStream Cloud and H5Live Player. With many years of experience, nanocosmos has created the unique H5Live technology for plug-in-free delivery and playback on any device and HTML5 browsers, including Safari on iOS, now with full Adaptive adaptive Bitbit rate (ABR) support. H5Live is part of nanoStream Cloud, a scalable live streaming solution and ultra-low-latency (ULL) CDN with a global footprint. nanoStream Cloud Analytics and H5Live Metrics for better insights and QoS are now also available. For live encoding, browser-based Webcaster is included, or users can simply deploy their existing RTMP Live Video Encoder workflow.

More information is available at www.nanocosmos.de.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/nanocosmos/200331nanocosmos.docx

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/nanocosmos/nanocosmos-nanoStreamCloud.jpg

Photo Caption: nanocosmos' nanoStream Cloud Ultra-Low-Latency Live Streaming Solution

Follow nanocosmos:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nanovideo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nanocosmos-gmbh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nanocosmos.net/