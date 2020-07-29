NATPE TAPS HBO MAX’S ACQUISITIONS HEAD MICHAEL QUIGLEY FOR OPENING KEYNOTE AT NATPE STREAMING PLUS - SEPTEMBER 14-17, 2020

Top Execs from FOX, GroupM, Pluto, Tubi, Univision, and More Join Virtual Conference Focusing on Monetization, Audience Creation, and the State of the Streaming Industry

Los Angeles, July 29, 2020 – The premiere global business association for content producers, distributors, streamers, and buyers across all platforms, the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) today announced that Michael Quigley, EVP, Content Acquisitions will be the Opening Keynote at NATPE Streaming Plus.

Available to a worldwide audience, the second annual iteration of the Streaming Plus and will take place as part of NATPE VIRTUAL. From September 14-17, the conference is set to facilitate the preeminent conversation for the streaming industry that will shape and define the future of video content programming & distribution, and monetization.

NATPE Streaming Plus includes top decision-makers from the leading global streaming destinations, influential producers, and advertising executives, including Pluto, Tubi, and the below advertising panel, with more to be announced prior to the event.

Another highlight underlines NATPE’s continued mission to incorporate the advertising community into the conversation with a session featuring Marianne Gambelli, President Advertising Sales, FOX Corporation, Matt Sweeney - Chief Investment Officer, GroupM U.S., and Steve Mandala - President of Advertising Sales and Marketing, Univision. Together they will discuss the state of the marketplace and what the future may hold for both ad-supported streaming platforms and traditional television.

NATPE’s President and CEO JP Bommel, comments, “As a centerpiece event of our recently launched NATPE Virtual platform, we are thrilled to announce that the 2nd edition of NATPE Streaming Plus will be all virtual, boasting over four full days of sessions from industry leaders, which are now available to an expanded global audience.”

https://www.natpe.com/streamingplus/register for more information on this event.

About NATPE

NATPE is the largest U.S-based global content association and professional membership organization dedicated to shaping the future of content through global marketplaces and conferences, screenings, awards, and networking events, including NATPE Miami Marketplace + Conference, L.A. Screenings Independents, NATPE Budapest International and NATPE Streaming Plus. Having launched NATPE Virtual, the global, year-round platform, the organization is fulfilling its mission to be one-stop shop for content. NATPE V-Fronts™ is a stand-alone, custom-curated opportunity for all distributors and producers globally to provide screenings and showcases anywhere and at any time. Representing every facet of the content business, NATPE, with a history of over five decades, is committed to representing the needs of its evolving members and constituents across all platforms and to bringing them together to be the indispensable resource in the evolution of content as the conduit to connectivity, business insights and opportunity.

For more information, please visit www.natpe.com.