NetRange Smart TV enables JioSaavn to broaden global user-base for its Indian music service

Hamburg, Germany and Mumbai, India, August 18, 2020 NetRange MMH GmbH (‘NetRange’), the global provider of white-labelled, turnkey Smart TV and OTT ecosystems, and Saavn Media Private Limited (‘JioSaavn’), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, today announced that the incredibly popular JioSaavn audio and music streaming service will also be available through TVs that have integrated the NetRange Smart TV App Store, in India and over 100 countries worldwide.

JioSaavn’s audio and music streaming service will be available via the NetRange Smart TV App - Image courtesy of JioSaavn



Discussing the partnership, Jaikaran Sawhny, Chief Platform Officer at JioSaavn said: "The TV is the centrepiece of every home, and our partnership with NetRange enables us to reach users with our new JioSaavn Smart TV product. This endeavour further unlocks access to JioSaavn across the globe, making our music available to Indian music fans via their television screens at homes."

JioSaavn is the leading audio and music streaming app for South Asians across the world. It includes 55 million+ songs across 16 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi. The platform includes expertly curated playlists, radio stations, smart personalised recommendations and exclusive content and original shows & podcasts.

“It’s exciting that our App Store is broadening access for JioSaavn, one of the world’s most popular music streaming services,” said Tim Schröder, CEO at NetRange. “The global success of Indian music means that JioSaavn is a wonderful addition to the NetRange Smart TV App Store and one that will delight fans worldwide.”