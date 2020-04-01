New HGTV Series 'Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa' Delivered Strong Ratings Performance on March 26

New York [April 1, 2020] The Thursday, March 26, episode of Tarek El Moussa’s new solo HGTV series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, delivered a 0.68 live plus three-day rating among P25-54. In the 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot, ratings in that demo posted a 45 percent lift over year-ago levels and a 33 percent increase over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 2.4 million total viewers, the episode was a top 5 cable program in the timeslot among W25-54 and delivered a 0.84 live plus three-day rating in that demo, a 31 percent increase over the prior six weeks. In addition, it also delivered a 0.73 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.19 live plus three-day household rating. Since the series premiered on Thursday, March 5, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa has attracted more than 7.1 million total viewers.

The episode also had a strong showing in other demos, including a 0.72 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54 and a 0.62 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54. In addition, it delivered a 0.50 live plus three-day rating among M25-54, a 32 percent lift over the previous six weeks.

Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa has performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms. The series premiere episode has been among the top 5 most-streamed episode since it launched on HGTV GO. On social, videos promoting the March 26 episode generated more than 440,000 views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, with the series garnering more than 1.8 million video views across social since its March 5 premiere.

With more than 500 successful flips to his name, real estate powerhouse Tarek El Moussa, best known from HGTV’s hit series Flip or Flop, shares the secrets to his success in the network’s new series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The series spotlights Tarek as he mentors first-time flippers, helping them navigate costly mistakes as they race to get a renovated property on the market. Facing obstacles at every turn, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek’s invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards.

