NewsMax Tv Extends Carriage to Distro TV as World Seeks Alternative News Sources

DistroTV, a free OTT television service, announced today that it’s added Newsmax TV to its lineup on channel 99 and at http://www.distro.tv/live/newsmax-tv.

DistroTV delivers free streaming TV, catering to the passions and pursuits of globally-minded viewers. DistroTV is available across a wide variety of platforms including web, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android offering a broad range of entertainment, news, sports, film and TV programming.

“Today, news and current events have never been more important and we’re pleased to add Newsmax TV to DistroTV’s free streaming service,” said Navdeep Saini, CEO and Co-founder of DistroTV. “DistroTV serves a diverse, global community looking for a wide range of news and entertainment programming and the addition of Newsmax TV brings another impactful news outlet to consumers increasingly turning to digital.”

Newsmax TV is the nation’s fastest-growing cable news channel carried on all major cable systems in over 70 million homes, including DistroTV.

Newsmax brings DistroTV customers up-to-the-minute headlines with shows including Sean Spicer, Chris Salcedo, Greg Kelly, Nancy Brinker, Mike Huckabee, Herman Cain and others.