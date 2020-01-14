NewTek Investing In 2020 Business Growth, Names New Global Leadership

NewTek, the leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, today announced two new key personnel moves as part of an overall growth strategy focused on deepening relationships with channel partners in order to delight and serve more customers with accessible professional quality video tools.

NewTek today named Barbara Spicek as senior vice president of Global Sales. With more than 20 years of experience working with channel sales in the software/technology industry, Barbara is a dynamic leader with an innate ability to inspire excellence from her teams while motivating everyone around her to perform their best. Barbara’s expansive industry experience along with her ability to create and elevate trusted partnerships at the highest levels will play a key role in deepening channel partner engagements as NewTek remains 100% channel focused. Barbara will be based at NewTek headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, when she is not on the road visiting channel partners.

“I am very excited to join the NewTek team. Video production is growing at an exponential rate across all segments and markets, and NewTek’s breakthrough technologies represent an outstanding revenue opportunity for our channel partners world-wide. I look forward to strengthening and expanding our eco-system,” said Barbara Spicek, senior vice president of Global Sales for NewTek.

Paul Dobbs also joins NewTek as Asia-Pacific sales director and will be leading the growth for NewTek in that part of the world. An exceptionally gifted sales executive with an enormous business acumen and razor-sharp wit, Paul generates huge respect from customers, partners and colleagues alike and will be working closely with new and existing channel partners in the region. Paul’s home office will be in Bangkok, Thailand.

“2020 is upon us and we enter the new year in a position of strength in the market,” said Daniel Nergård, president for Vizrt Americas / NewTek. “NewTek has strong growth ambitions, and as part of Vizrt Group we have a clear vision of how to succeed even further, investing in and strengthening our product lines, partnerships and organization.”

