NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance Announces Launch

New Coalition Brings Together Providers of Advanced Broadcast and Multichannel TV Solutions to Accelerate Deployment of ATSC 3.0

June 11, 2020 — The industry's leading broadcast and cable media solution providers today launched the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance™, a worldwide coalition of developers and manufacturers that will help accelerate the industry's evolution toward next-generation broadcast and OTT television systems.

The joint announcement of the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance comes from companies on the leading edge of ATSC 3.0 next-generation TV technology, including BitRouter, DigIt Signage Technologies, Digital Alert Systems, Enensys Technologies, Hitachi-Comark, Triveni Digital, and Verance.

Alliance members are pooling their cross-industry expertise to collaborate, implement standards, and create best practices to help broadcasters accelerate their transformation toward next-generation ATSC 3.0 systems. Members will also strive for increased interoperability and the development of innovative solutions that will provide the industry with enhanced information capabilities and streamlined deployment.

The Alliance's initial objective is to ensure the successful deployment of enhanced emergency information solutions across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem, including next-generation Advanced Emergency Information applications, enhanced media display for the Emergency Alert System, and accessible emergency information audio.

"This is a time of significant transformation, and forward-thinking companies are exploring how to leverage new technology areas like ATSC 3.0," said Edward Czarnecki, chairman of the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance. "This strategic alliance is a true game-changer for the industry, enabling the entire ecosystem to collaborate together and promote innovation. Alliance members will help shape the advanced information solutions that are part of next-generation TV, beginning with advanced emergency information services."

At a meeting on May 20, the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance laid out its first set of strategic initiatives and objectives. They are as follows:

To present a common industry voice on advanced video/media information issues.



To promote knowledge of industry solutions for advanced broadcast and OTT services, initially focusing on emergency information and related services.



To facilitate interoperability across Alliance members.



To coordinate with industry standards-making bodies and government policy-making agencies to drive the adoption of advanced solutions, including next-generation emergency information capabilities, across the industry.

The founding members of the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance represent the spectrum of the next-generation video ecosystem. They include:

BitRouter, providing comprehensive products and engineering services for digital TV systems.



DigIt Signage Technologies, providing video text and graphic solutions for the broadcast and cable TV industries.



Digital Alert Systems, designer and manufacturer of solutions across the emergency information landscape, including broadcast TV, cable TV, government and enterprise applications. DAS contributed the Advanced Emergency Information specification to the ATSC 3.0 standard.



Enensys Technologies, designer and manufacturer of innovative professional equipment and software enabling efficient video delivery over terrestrial (ATSC 1.0, ATSC 3.0), satellite, and telecom (4G/5G, IPTV, OTT) networks.



Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark and CDS, providing a range of transmission solutions for terrestrial television broadcasting and fully integrated ATSC 1.0/3.0 encoding/headend solutions.



Triveni Digital, who helped create ATSC 3.0, offers award-winning new products supporting ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 simultaneous operations. Leveraging decades of experience in the North American broadcast market, Triveni's U.S.-based support and engineering staff help TV broadcasters make a smooth transition to NextGen TV.



Verance, providing watermarking platforms that power broadband features on broadcast television by enabling dynamic advertising and interactivity across all screens and distribution paths.

Follow the Alliance at www.nvisa.org and on Twitter @NVISA_Innovate.

About the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance

The NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance is an international industry consortium committed to accelerating the development and practical implementation of next-gen approaches for information services over broadcast and multichannel systems. Our joint mission is to serve the needs of the industry by presenting a common voice on advanced video information issues, promoting knowledge of industry solutions for advanced broadcast and multichannel services, and driving the adoption of next-generation capabilities across the industry.

Photo Caption: NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance™, a worldwide coalition of developers and manufacturers, will help accelerate the industry's evolution toward next-generation broadcast and OTT television systems.

