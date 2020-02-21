NIPPON TV HEADS TO SERIES MANIA FORUM FOR THE FIRST TIMEAND SET TO OFFER THREE NEW SCRIPTED FORMATS

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, announced today that the company has been officially invited by Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, to be the first Japanese company to attend Series Mania Forum. The company plans to highlight its hit list of scripted titles including Mother, Woman –My Life for My Children-, Abandoned, as well as introduce three of the company’s newest scripted formats, including Top Knife, Off The Record, and Our Dearest Sakura. The announcement was made today by Ms. Kako Kuwahara, Managing Director, International Business Development, Nippon TV.

In addition, Nippon TV will be hosting a one-hour showcase focusing on how its award-winning drama series, led by Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children–, were created and went on to become international hits around the world. On stage during the showcase will be the producer Mr. Hisashi Tsugiya from the production department of Nippon TV, who is credited with creating and producing both series along with many others. Also, on stage will be Mr. Édouard de Vésinne, CEO of Incognita, who is the producer of the upcoming French version of Mother. The showcase is set for Wednesday, March 25 at 15:15 (3:15pm) at the Salle Artois, followed by networking cocktails at the Lille Grand Palais Matisse space cocktail room.

“Since moving to Lille in 2018, Series Mania Forum has truly become the place in Europe where scripted professionals can find the best talent and projects in development, discover new trends, and connect with the top industry players. This is why we are so pleased that Nippon TV accepted our invitation for this year’s event as the first Japanese company officially attending Series Mania Forum and hosting a showcase. We look forward to putting a spotlight on Nippon TV’s content for all of the industry leaders in the global scripted world and welcoming the team to Lille,” commented Ms. Herszberg.

“I am delighted to represent Nippon TV as the first Japanese company to host a showcase at Series Mania. When I create my series, I have always focused on the theme of family and its relationships through my dramas such as Mother, Woman –My Life for My Children– and anone. I think this is a theme that is relatable throughout the world at any time. With the big win for Parasite at the Oscars this year, it is a wonderful time to create drama series from Asia. I firmly believe that strong stories from Japan are relevant today and I look forward to meeting many creators from around the world at Series Mania,” stated Mr. Tsugiya.

“We are delighted to have been invited to Series Mania Forum. Our series Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children- are both universal stories that have garnered us a wide recognition in the international market, and we are proud to be able to showcase all of our series to the industry leaders attending Series Mania. Our producer, Mr. Tsugiya, is very much looking forward to talking about his creation process and we welcome all participants to join the discussion. We also believe this is the perfect venue for unveiling our three new scripted formats,” added Ms. Kuwahara.

Details of the three new scripted formats to be offered include:

Top Knife

Running Time: 10 × 60 minutes

Genre: Drama Series

This is the ultimate human drama about surgeons who handle the mystery of the brain on a daily basis and are constantly forced to ponder the meaning of life, feelings, and the immense struggles of the brain. This series follows elite surgeons who make countless sacrifices to acquire the best skills in their field to obtain the most coveted title given only to the finest “Top Knife” surgeons.

Off the Record

Running Time: 10 ×60 minutes

Genre: Drama Series

This drama is about a successful tabloid reporter who dishes the inside scoop on all celebrity news. One day she receives shocking news of her own when her dying mother reveals a big secret. For the first time, she finds out that her absent father is, in fact, a Hollywood star. Digging into the mysteries and secrets surrounding her own life, the young woman stumbles upon the greatest truth that she wants to try and keep off the record.

Our Dearest Sakura

Running Time: 10 × 60’

Genre: Drama Series

Our Dearest Sakura is a drama series that follows the story of a young woman who works for the largest general construction firm in Japan. She transitioned to Tokyo with only one dream of building a bridge to her hometown. Her persistent efforts in achieving this goal, even when against all odds, showed her colleagues the importance of standing your own ground to achieve your dreams, no matter what. So, when a shattered dream and a lost loved one plunge her into the depths of despair, they stand up for her.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for six consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has 40 versions in 186 territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children–, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As a format, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, and France. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.