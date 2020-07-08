NIPPON TV’S HIT SMART PHONE GAME “HUNTER × HUNTER” EXPANDS TO TAIWAN, HONG KONG AND MACAU

TOKYO, TAIWAN, HONG KONG, & MACAU – July 8, 2020 – Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), Japan’s leading multi-platform entertainment powerhouse, is proud to announce that the company has expanded the territories of its hit smart phone game arising from the highly popular animation IP HUNTER × HUNTER. The game is developed by Lantu Games and had been released in China on Tencent Platform to overwhelming success in December 2019. Answering to the many requests for its release from fans in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, the game was officially published today by MoreFun Game in the regions. With over 800,000 pre-registered players to date, the game is already attracting high attention.

HUNTER × HUNTER is originally a manga written by Yoshihiro Togashi on “Weekly Jump”, a weekly manga magazine with over 50 years of success in the competitive industry. Nippon TV created the animation version that started airing in 2011 to immediate success in Japan and was also sold to almost 200 territories globally.

HUNTER × HUNTER continues to be a very popular IP, and its business has expanded from the original manga to animation and feature film (created, aired/streamed and distributed by Nippon TV, which is a member of the Production Committee), to many other fruitful businesses that span from multiple successful merchandize realizations to even cafes, and now digital games.

“After the global success of the animation series and a hit game enjoyed by anime and game fans on China’s Tencent platform, we immediately started talks on expanding the HUNTER x HUNTER smart phone game to other territories,” commented Mr. Sho Shimada, Sales and Licensing, International Business Development for Nippon TV

“We were able to work with an enthusiastic publisher and are happy to release this in such a short time. The game took several years to develop, and we are confident that it will bring much fun and excitement to fans in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. We are also in the developing stages of other games based on the exciting story of HUNTER × HUNTER and are strategizing to further strengthen this magnificent IP,” added Shimada.

ABOUT HUNTER x HUNTER GAME

Title of the game: HUNTER × HUNTER “Lieren” (Lieren is Chinese for hunter)

Publisher: MoreFun Game

Developer：Lantu Games

Supervision Assistance：Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Licensor: HUNTER × HUNTER Production Committee

Copyright:

©POT (Yoshihiro Togashi) 1998-2011

©VAP・NTV・Madhouse

HUNTER × HUNTER “Lieren” is a MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) that reproduces the intriguing story and fantastic world of the HUNTER × HUNTER animation. In addition to being able to enjoy battles with the animation characters in this game, original elements such as sub stories and quests are also one of its most attractive features.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse and ratings champion broadcaster as well as owner of streaming giant Hulu Japan. The nation's finest producer of all genres of content has been producing animation programs since the 1950s and attracts fanatic anime fans with legendary series such as Lupin The 3, ANPANMAN, MONSTER, DEATH NOTE, Ouran High School Host Club, CLAYMORE, HUNTER × HUNTER, Chihayafuru Series, Parasyte -the maxim-, Death Parade, and most recently, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, that are instantly distributed in almost 200 countries at the same time as its release in Japan. Nippon TV strategically owns two major animation production companies, MADHOUSE Inc. and Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd., and with a long term relationship with the Academy Award-winning animation studio Studio Ghibli and the Academy Award-nominated Studio Chizu, continues to lead the Japanese content industry with globally distributed fascinating animations.