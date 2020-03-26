'One Day At A Time' Receives Warm Welcome From Pop TV, TV Land and Logo With 607,000 Total Viewers

LOS ANGELES, CA – One Day at a Time, which premiered last night on Pop TV and was simulcast across TV Land and Logo, has delivered 607,000 total viewers.

One Day a Time ranked as the #2 Most Social Cable Comedy with 126k interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The series was also the third trending topic in the United States on Twitter.

Key highlights below:

P18-49 up +35%

W18-49 up +58%

W18-34 up +171%

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the award-winning comedy One Day at a Time is inspired by Emmy® winner Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name and tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. This season finds Penelope (Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Emmy, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis – as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finding his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) growing deeper. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gomez) begins to prepare for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

One Day at a Time airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, following all new episodes of the final season of Schitt’s Creek.

One Day at a Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers.

Source: Nielsen, L+SD. P2+ Gross AA. Demo Claims vs P4W TP Avg. Nielsen Social