‘One World: Together At Home’ Global Special to Air on beIN SPORTS on Saturday, April 18

beIN SPORTS’ Amplification Efforts Will Support “One World: Together at Home” Special by airing across its channels in the U.S. including Puerto Rico and Canada

Miami - Today, beIN SPORTS announced that One World: Together At Home -- a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will air across its channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, and the network’s free, 24/7 streaming channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be a six-hour streamed event on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, the network’s streaming platform, that starts at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST. The streamed event will include performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said “We are extremely proud to be an international broadcast partner of this truly historic global moment – which will unite the world in solidarity and hope. Millions of families across the world, and our home region of MENA, have been affected by the devastating pandemic, so this is a unique and uplifting opportunity for us all to unite together, while also paying tribute to the brave healthcare workers who continue to carry out their life-saving work. At beIN we’re immensely proud to play our small part in bringing this inspiring concert to millions of households around the world.”

One World: Together At Home is not a telethon – it is a historic, first-of-its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

beIN MEDIA GROUP is an international broadcast partner of WHO and Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ virtual concert, and will be broadcasting the historic event across 43 countries and 5 continents.