OpenVault joins Broadband Forum

Hoboken, NJ; June 29, 2020 – OpenVault, a global provider of technology solutions and industry analytics for broadband operators, announced today it is now a principal member of Broadband Forum, the communications industry’s leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards and ecosystem development.

OpenVault’s membership expands its commitment to collaborate with fellow industry leaders to drive and develop initiatives, standards and best practices that shape the broadband landscape. Working with the Forum’s membership, OpenVault will leverage its market-leading solutions and insights to help the industry manage network performance and optimize customer experiences.

OpenVault is a leading source of insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Its cloud-based solutions are offered through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model and generate actionable data that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

“By bringing together leading players from around the world, Broadband Forum is spearheading the rapid pace of the industry’s continued growth and evolution,” said Tony Costa, CTO of OpenVault. “Working closely with other Broadband Forum members will enhance our ability to share worldwide the strategies and practices that have driven market success and ROI for our customers over the past 10 years.”

“The importance of standards is manifold across the broadband industry and this only becomes more true as we continue to shape the future of broadband,” said Broadband Forum CEO Robin Mersh. “We are delighted to welcome OpenVault into Broadband Forum and look forward to its contribution to enabling smarter and faster broadband networks to consumers.”

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators not only more effectively manage their networks, but actually optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.