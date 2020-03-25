OpenVault launches suite to remotely identify, resolve customer issues

Hoboken, NJ; March 25, 2020 – With residential broadband usage soaring during the current health crisis, OpenVault today launched a new solutions suite that is designed to help service providers cope with two critical needs: maintaining subscribers’ satisfaction and reducing their face-to-face interactions with operators’ support staff.

OpenVault’s “Distance Diagnostics and Remote Care” suite provides ready access to tools operators need for remote identification and resolution of potential pain points as consumers’ broadband usage soars as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nielsen estimates that coronavirus quarantining will increase streaming video viewing by as much as 61%, while OpenVault has determined that business-hours broadband consumption increased by 41% in the week after COVID-19 was deemed a pandemic by the CDC.

The Distance Diagnostics and Remote Care suite includes rapid access to fully-integrated tools for device diagnosis, Wi-Fi network health, access network health, real-time power usage identification, and bandwidth management. Within a single tool, this holistic solution enables operator support teams to:

· Remotely and safely identify, diagnose and resolve the majority of subscribers’ issues, including performance of Wi-Fi connected devices within the home;

· Remotely identify and proactively address node congestion and individual user behavior that is impacting the experience of other subscribers;

· Remotely maintain service quality, minimizing the need for service teams to enter consumers’ homes or to engage in costly truck rolls.

· Reduce call volume through proactive diagnostics and quick, accurate resolution.

“In a socially-distant world, consumers are turning more than ever to broadband for work, education and entertainment,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. “As they discover that their current service bundles or their home networks don’t support their increased needs, they’re turning to operators to resolve newly-discovered issues. Our suite is designed to keep field techs out of harm’s way while they optimize online experiences, improving public safety and consumer satisfaction.”

More information on the Distance Diagnostics and Remote Care suite is at www.openvault.com.