Oprah's Two-Night 'OWN Spotlight' Reaches Nearly 18 Million Viewers Across All Discovery Platforms

'OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?' Reaches Nearly 11 Million L+SD Viewers Across Discovery’s Linear Networks

LOS ANGELES – The two-night special, “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” reached 17.6 million viewers since its premiere across all of Discovery’s platforms, including linear TV and social media platforms. With the special continuing to rollout across Discovery’s global platforms, U.S. viewership numbers are broken down below:

For all linear airings, including repeats, across Discovery’s networks on Tuesday, June 9 (Part 1) and Wednesday, June 10 (Part 2), the special reached 10.9 million unique viewers (L+SD).

The live simulcasts at 9 p.m. ET/PT reached 7.3 million unique viewers (L+SD) combined for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The gross national rating for the combined specials was a 3.01 among total viewers, 2.89 among P25-54 viewers and a 3.46 for W25-54. Among P2+ African American viewers, the simulcasts delivered a 7.55 gross national rating.

Combined, Part 1 and Part 2 of the “OWN Spotlight” have so far generated 6.7 million views on YouTube and Facebook. Part 1 was Tuesday’s #1 most social primetime program on television with 80.1K total interactions across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Part 2 on Wednesday night ranked as the #5 most social show on television on primetime with 79.5K total social interactions.

The two-night special aired across the family of Discovery, Inc. networks, including OWN, Discovery, Food Network, Cooking Channel, HGTV, DIY, ID, Travel Channel, TLC, Science Channel, Animal Planet, MotorTrend and online partner NowThis. It also streamed for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels. Discovery, Inc. is the #1 pay TV portfolio in the U.S., reaching 1 in 3 US TV households on an average night, and for the first time in its history, simulcasted a program across its U.S. brands. The special is also being made available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories.

The special featured Oprah Winfrey as she spoke directly with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America. The in-depth conversations offered insights and tangible plans to answer the questions “What matters now?” “What matters next?” and “Where do we go from here?.” Featured guests included politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Academy award-nominated filmmaker and founder of ARRAY Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “13”, “Queen Sugar”), professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of “Biased”); Pulitzer Prize winner of The 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi (“How to be an Anti-Racist”), award-winning actor David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Color of Change president Rashad Robinson; and Co-Chair of The Poor People’s Campaign and President of Repairers of the Breach Reverend William J. Barber II.

Resources and organizations discussed throughout the special and supported by each of the guests are available on Oprah.com/OWNSpotlight.

“OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.