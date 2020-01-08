Sportsman Channel Ends 2019 Ranked Among Top 5 Basic Cable Networks with Growth Among Men 25-54 YTD/ Outdoor Channel Delivers Highest Average Coverage Ratings with Households and Total Viewers (P2+) During Primetime Since 2017

DENVER (January 8, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks – Sportsman Channel and Outdoor Channel – ended 2019 with overall ratings success stories that seem hard to find these days in the ever-changing television and media landscapes. Sportsman Channel ended 2019 ranked among the Top 5 Basic Cable Networks in year-over-year average audience delivery growth among Men 25-54 (up +10% vs. 2018). Outdoor Channel finished 2019 by delivering its highest average coverage rating with Households and Total Viewers (P2+) during primetime in three years.

Sportsman Channel 2019 Highlights:

· Ranks among the Top 5 Cable Networks in year-over-year average audience delivery growth with Men 25-54 (up +10%).

· Sportsman Channel delivered its highest average impressions with Men 25-54 during Total Day, Prime and Weekends in three years (2017-2019). Sportsman Channel’s impressions with Men 25-54 were +28% higher than Pursuit Channel’s during total day.

· Sportsman Channel delivered its highest average coverage ratings with Total Viewers (P2+), Men 18-49 and Men 25-54 during Total Day and Prime in three years (2017-2019). Total Viewers rating was +41% higher than Pursuit Channel’s during total day.

· Sportsman Channel’s household median income rose to its highest level in seven years for Total Day ($69,000), Prime ($73,500) and Weekend ($67,800), which is also +20% higher than Pursuit Channel’s household income during total day.

· For the second year in a row, Sportsman Channel viewers’ median age got younger (2017-2019: 58>56>53)

Outdoor Channel 2019 Highlights:

· Outdoor Channel delivered its highest average coverage rating with Households, Total Viewers (P2+), Men 18-49 and Men 25-54 during weekends in three years (2017-2019) and more than +122% higher with Households and Men 25-54 than Pursuit Channel.

· Outdoor Channel delivered its highest average coverage ratings with Households and Total Viewers (P2+) during Primetime in three years (2017-2019) and more than double the ratings of Pursuit Channel in both demographics during the daypart.

· Outdoor Channel’s household median income during Prime rose to its highest level in seven years.

About Outdoor Channel: Outdoor Channel has been taking viewers across America and around the world on unparalleled adventures since 1993. Dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle and conservation, the independent cable network is a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group and provides a complete spectrum of riveting hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure entertainment. Outdoor Channel is the largest outdoor TV footprint in the country and is available in more than 50 countries internationally. Outdoor Channel can be viewed in HD and is accessible by broadband and mobile platforms. For program times and other information, visit www.outdoorchannel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. #WhatGetsYouOutdoors. #MyOutdoorTV

About Sportsman Channel: Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD/Sportsman Channel Canada (added in 2019) are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Channel Canada embrace the attitude of celebrating the Great Outdoors in equal measure. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel online at thesportsmanchannel.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

About Sportsman Channel Canada: Launched in 2019, Sportsman Channel Canada joins Sportsman Channel and Sportsman Channel HD in the Outdoor Sportsman Group stable of networks that are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. Sportsman Channel Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel Canada embraces Canadian’s passion for the Great Outdoors through its commitment to deliver content produced by, and for, Canadian outdoorsmen and women, as well as the best outdoor content produced in the U.S. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel Canada online at www.sportsmancanada.ca., Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

Source: Nielsen, Live+7 blended, Coverage Rating, Impressions = AA Proj. (units), 12/31/2018-12/22/2019, 2013-2018 Full Year as dated, Excludes the first weeks of 2018 for OUTD/SPMN due to technical difficulties with Nielsen.

