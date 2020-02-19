Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel Competitor Presents Mired “Facts”

DENVER (February 19, 2020) – Sportsman Channel and Outdoor Channel’s industry competitor – Pursuit Channel – again tried to distort factual, data-driven, analytical information in an effort to broaden their base of affiliate and advertising support.

Contrary to the competitor’s claims, the Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks, along with the media company’s growing stable of other assets including OutdoorChannelPlus.com, Sportsman Canada, MOTV, as well as its magazines and digital content providers, remain at the top of the heap when debating ratings and viewership superiority in outdoor television. Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks have been interpreting, articulating and reporting factual information about its networks’ rating successes and growth to the chagrin of its industry competitor.

“Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks’ goal has always been to interpret and articulate ratings information that the industry can understand and use in order to make educated business decisions,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, Jason Brist said. “While it is not our intention to punch down, we couldn’t go without responding to the mired information distributed by Pursuit Channel in the marketplace.”

Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel 2020 Highlights:

· During January 2020, 76% of Outdoor Channel’s schedule consisted of endemic hunt/fish/shoot programming, Sportsman Channel had 98% and Pursuit delivered 71%. More than one quarter (28%) of Pursuit’s schedule in January was devoted to low-rated, paid-programming.*

· During January 2020, Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel ranked among the Top 20 highest growing basic cable networks in delivery with Men 18-49 and Men 25-54 compared to last year (Jan 2019).

· During January 2020, Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel received higher viewer engagement than Pursuit by delivering higher Average Audience impressions with Men 18-49 and Men 25-54 during total day (M-SU 6A-6A), Prime (M-SU 7P-12A) and Weekend (SA-SU 6A-7P).

Key Demographic Differences - Sportsman Channel vs Pursuit Channel – Total Day Impressions:

· Households: Sportsman Channel beats Pursuit Channel by +22%

· Men 18-34: Sportsman Channel beats Pursuit Channel by +48%

· Men 18-49: Sportsman Channel beats Pursuit Channel by +37%

· Men 25-54: Sportsman Channel beats Pursuit Channel by +57%

· Men 35-64: Sportsman Channel beats Pursuit Channel by +51%

Outdoor Channel 2020 Highlights (January):

· Key Demos – January 2020

o Men 18-49: Up +13% during Total Day, up +17% during Prime and up +43% during Weekend.

o Men 25-54: Up +1% during Total Day, up +6% during Prime and up +8% during Weekend.

Sportsman Channel 2020 Highlights (January):

· Key Demos – January 2020

o Men 18-49: Up +14% during Total Day and up +86% during Weekend.

o Men 25-54: Up +8% during Total Day and up +50% during Weekend.

For more information about Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks and Sportsman Channel Canada visit: www.outdoorsg.com

About Outdoor Channel: Outdoor Channel has been taking viewers across America and around the world on unparalleled adventures since 1993. Dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle and conservation, the independent cable network is a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group and provides a complete spectrum of riveting hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure entertainment. Outdoor Channel is the largest outdoor TV footprint in the country and is available in more than 50 countries internationally. Outdoor Channel can be viewed in HD and is accessible by broadband and mobile platforms. For program times and other information, visit www.outdoorchannel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. #WhatGetsYouOutdoors. #MyOutdoorTV

About Sportsman Channel: Launched in 2003, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman HD/Sportsman Channel Canada (added in 2019) are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. A division of Outdoor Sportsman Group, Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel/Sportsman Channel Canada embrace the attitude of celebrating the Great Outdoors in equal measure. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel online at thesportsmanchannel.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

About Sportsman Channel Canada: Launched in 2019, Sportsman Channel Canada joins Sportsman Channel and Sportsman Channel HD in the Outdoor Sportsman Group stable of networks that are television and digital media networks fully devoted to honoring a lifestyle that is celebrated by millions of North Americans. Sportsman Channel Canada delivers entertaining and informative programming that showcases outdoor adventure, hunting and fishing, and illustrates it through unique and authentic storytelling. Sportsman Channel Canada embraces Canadian’s passion for the Great Outdoors through its commitment to deliver content produced by, and for, Canadian outdoorsmen and women, as well as the best outdoor content produced in the U.S. Stay connected to Sportsman Channel Canada online at www.sportsmancanada.ca., Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #IAmSportsman. #MyOutdoorTV

SOURCE: Nielsen, Marketbreaks, Live+7, Delivery: AA (Projected Units), January 2020 (12/30/19-1/26/20); Year Ago January 2019 (12/31/18-1/27/19). Total Day M-Su 6A-6A, Prime M-Su 7P-12A, Weekend Sa-Su 6A-7P

*SOURCE: % of Schedule is based on Comscore, TV Essentials, January 2020, Based on total duration. Hunt/Fish/Shoot programs only. Excludes Movies, General Interest, Syndicated, and Paid Programming.

