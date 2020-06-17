Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel Experience Highest Delivery in the Month of May in Key Demographic Men 25-54 Since 2016

DENVER (June 17, 2020) – May 2020 saw Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel continue their upward trajectory in key demographic viewership and impressions as a result of strong programming line-ups, special events (Country Outdoors LIVE) and free previews on various providers. Both networks delivered their best performance for the month of May in more than four years and ranked among the Top 30 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

Outdoor Channel Highlights (May 2020):

Outdoor Channel delivered its highest HH, Men 18-49 and Men 25-54 impressions for the month of May during total day in four years (May 2016).

Outdoor Channel ranked among the Top 30 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with both Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

Outdoor Channel grew its impressions in total day by +30% in HH, +19% with Men 18-49 and +23% with Men 25-54 compared to May 2019.

Outdoor Channel grew its impressions during Weekends by +20% in HH, +3% with

Men 18-49 and +14% with Men 25-54 compared to May 2019.

Sportsman Channel Highlights (May 2020):

Sportsman Channel delivered its highest HH, Men 18-49 and Men 25-54 impressions for the month of May during total day in four years (May 2016).

Sportsman Channel ranked among the Top 30 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with both Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

Sportsman Channel grew its impressions in total day by +46% in HH, +29% with

Men 18-49 and +49% with Men 25-54 compared to May 2019.

Sportsman Channel grew its impressions during Prime by +40% in HH, +48% with

Men 18-49 and +49% with Men 25-54 compared to May 2019.

Men 18-49 compared to May 2019.

