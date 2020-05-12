Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel Experience Record-Breaking Ratings Success in April Amid Coronavirus Crisis

DENVER (May 12, 2020) – During the month of April, Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel ratings and viewership benefitted from a powerful one-two punch. With numerous cable and satellite providers participating in a “freeview” of both networks’ premier hunt/fish programming, coupled with government stay-at-home orders due to Covid-19, Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel experienced record-breaking success during the month.

Outdoor Channel Highlights (April 2020):

· Outdoor Channel delivered its highest household impressions for the month of April during total day since April 2014.

· Outdoor Channel grew its household impressions by +39% and +27% with Men 25-54 compared to February 2020, before the coronavirus impact.

Sportsman Channel Highlights (April 2020):

· Sportsman Channel ranked among the Top 20 networks with year-over-year growth in households and Men 25-54.

· Sportsman Channel posted gains in households (+42%), Men 18-49 (+54%), Men 25-54 (+48%), and Men 35-64 (+51%).

· Sportsman Channel posted its biggest lead ever on Pursuit Channel in Average Audience impressions in households (+181%), Men 18-49 (+121%), Men 25-54 (+230%) and Men 35-64 (+312%).

Source: Nielsen, Marketbreaks, Live+7, Delivery: AA (Projected Units), April 2020 (3/31/20-4/26/20); Year Ago: April 2019 (4/1/19-4/28/19).

