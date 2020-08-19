Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel Rank Among Top 20 Basic Cable Networks in July with Men 25-54

Outdoor Lifestyle Networks Continue to Grow with Steady Increases in Key Demographics and High-Income Households ($100K+)

DENVER (August 20, 2020) – During the month of July, Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel ranked among the Top 20 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with Men 25-54. Both networks also experienced impressive growth among high-income households ($100K+).

Outdoor Channel Highlights (July 2020):

· Outdoor Channel ranked among the Top 20 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with Men 25-54.

· Outdoor Channel grew its impressions in total day by +22% in households and +13% with

Men 25-54 compared to July 2019.

· Outdoor Channel grew its impressions during Weekends by +46% in household and +22% with Men 25-54 compared to July 2019.

· Outdoor Channel grew its impressions with higher income households ($100K+) by +95% compared to 2019.

Sportsman Channel Highlights (July 2020):

· Sportsman Channel ranked among the Top 20 basic cable networks in year-over-year growth with both Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.

· Sportsman Channel delivered its highest impressions for the month of July during total day in four years with Men 25-54 (July 2016).

· Sportsman Channel grew its impressions in total day by +8% in households and +19% with

Men 25-54 compared to July 2019.

· Sportsman Channel grew its impressions during Weekends by +22% in households and

+17% with Men 25-54 compared to July 2019.

· Sportsman Channel grew its impressions with higher income households ($100K+) by

+70% compared to 2019.

Source: Nielsen, Marketbreaks, Live+7, Delivery: AA (Projected Units), July 2020 (6/29/20-7/26/20); Year Ago: July 2019 (7/1/19-7/28/19). July 2018, July 2017, Rank Among All networks based on Year-Over-Year % Growth in Proj. Units. Total Day (M-SU 6A-6A), Weekends (SA-SU 6A-7P); Households Income = $100,000+

