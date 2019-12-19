Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks Kick Off 2020 with New Adventure Lifestyle Series

DENVER (December 19, 2019) – Highly-anticipated premieres and favorite, can’t-wait-for outdoor lifestyle programming begins on Monday, December 30 on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network. All three networks are showcasing original premieres focusing on the adventure lifestyle of the outdoors and, of course, new episodes from returning series to kick off the New Year.

“The new year brings heightened expectations for new beginnings and comfort from what we already know,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said. “In 2020, we welcome new programming on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network while noting the return of many of the networks’ favorite programs.”

Outdoor Channel bids farewell to the best of Duck Dynasty beginning on Monday, December 30 at 6 p.m. ET, but welcomes a new scripted “reality” series with the premiere of the modern western crime drama, Longmire on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Speaking of the law, Wardens returns with a new season documenting conservation officers in Michigan beginning February 3. Viewers also will shed their camo and move onto the water with the premiere of Spear Life with host Jon Brunson on Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. ET. And while on the water, Major League Fishing is back with fresh content including: MLF Cups on Saturdays at 2 p.m. ET and MLF All Angles on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. ET.

· Longmire (Mondays, 9 p.m. ET): Based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by best-selling author Craig Johnson, this contemporary crime drama stars Robert Taylor as the charismatic and dedicated sheriff of fictional Absoroka County, Wyoming.

· Wardens (premieres Monday, February 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET) – The popular series returns still documenting the lives of Conservation Officers in Michigan.

· Spear Life (Saturdays, 12:30 p.m. ET): Follow outdoorsman Jon Brunson (Addicted to the Outdoors) and his two friends, Gary Zumwalt and Coby Treasure, as they celebrate the fishing lifestyle.

Sportsman Channel is bringing back viewers’ favorite fishing series in January, plus adding 10 hours of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour each week (Fridays, 8 p.m. ET). That adds up to a whole lotta fish! For those who want hunting year ‘round, don’t fear as the network welcomes new series to the screen: Winchester and Drury’s Natural Born (Sundays, 10:30 p.m. ET), Best of the West (Saturdays, 9 p.m. ET) and The Green Way Outdoors (Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. ET). And don’t miss fan-favorite series with new episodes: Rival Wild (Wednesdays, 9 p.m. ET), North American Whitetail (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET), Pigman: The Series (Sundays, 8:30 p.m. ET), Guns & Ammo (Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET); BuckVentures (Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. ET) and Winchester Deadly Passion (Sundays, 11:30 a.m. ET).

· Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour (Fridays, 8 p.m. ET) – Top professional anglers facing off in eight stages of intense high-stakes competition, all striving to earn a spot in the Bass Pro Tour Championship, REDCREST.

· Winchester and Drury’s Natural Born (Sundays, 10:30 p.m. ET): Drury Outdoors has teamed up with “The American Legend” Winchester Ammunition, for a new season of Natural Born that will bring more hard-hitting action and hunts than ever before.

· Best of the West (Saturdays, 9 p.m. ET): Extreme long-range, big-game hunting series.

· The Green Way Outdoors (Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. ET): Every episode of The Green Way Outdoors is about a specific tactic for a specific species. Through hunting and fishing trips, the hosts take viewers from nature to the dinner table.

· North American Whitetail (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET): With its continuing focus solely on the most popular of all big-game species, North American Whitetail remains among the most- popular shows on outdoors television. Co-hosts Pat Hogan and Stan Potts join Gordon Whittington, renowned deer researcher Dr. James Kroll, and more in sharing amazing hunts with bow and gun.

“The Reel Life” splashes onto World Fishing Network in 2020 blending the focus on fishing and water-based lifestyles. The network continues showcasing top angling personalities – Jarrett Edwards (Jarrett Edwards Outdoors), Carter Andrews (The Obsession of Carter Andrews), Jimmy Houston (Jimmy Houston Outdoors) and Bill Dance (Bill Dance Outdoors). Plus, don’t miss George Poveromo (George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing), Scott Martin (Scott Martin Challenge), Peter Miller (Unchartered Waters), Al Lindner (Lindner’s Fishing Edge), Mike Mitchell (BC Outdoors Sportfishing) and young newcomer, Trey McKinney (Training Up the Next Generation).

· 2019 Major League Fishing Summit Select and 2019 Major League Fishing Summit Cup – (staggering debut times, Mondays, 8 p.m. ET): The purest form of bass fishing is the hottest ticket on television. Watch the 2019 championships and see the best casts and catches as Major League Fishing pros compete for money and titles.

· Lindner’s Angling Edge (Tuesdays, 8:30 p.m. ET): An informative fishing show that follows the seasonal movements and methods used to catch some of North America’s most popular game fish.

· Jarrett Edwards Outdoors (Tuesdays, 8 p.m. ET): By utilizing the newest products and techniques, Jarrett, along with nationally-recognized experts in the field, take viewers for an exciting day on the water as it unfolds.

· Jimmy Houston Outdoors (Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. ET): Jimmy is in the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and the Professional Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

Other Q1 Highlights include:

· Outdoor Channel

o In-Fisherman TV (Sundays, 11:30 a.m. ET) – Making its Outdoor Channel debut, Hall of Fame angler and In-Fisherman magazine editor-in-chief, Doug Stange, leads staff members on a quest for fishing action across North America.

o Viral Outdoors (Thursdays, 7 p.m. ET): Showcases the world’s most outrageous and hilarious hunting, fishing and outdoor videos with host, Matt Busbice.

o Outdoor Movie Nights (select Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET) – Get your jerky-flavored popcorn for select Friday and Saturday nights on the small screen with big-time movies: “Jeremiah Johnson,” “The Alamo,” “Black Hawk Down,” “There Will Be Blood,” and more.

· Sportsman Channel

o MeatEater with Steven Rinella continues holding down a weekly timeslot from Monday-Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

o Outdoor Techsperts is back for 2020 with a Streamlight product showcase premiering on Thursday, February 6 at 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET.

o More new fishing action on Sportsman Channel with Fishing with Roland Martin (Sundays, 4 p.m. ET), BC Outdoors Sportfishing (Sundays, 5 p.m. ET), Project Dreamboat (Sundays, 6 p.m. ET) and the new fishing block, Saltwater Saturdays beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

· World Fishing Network

o “Reel” life takes over weeknight and weekend blocks of programming with The Reel Life on Sundays, 6–11 p.m. ET; Reel Freshwater on Tuesdays, 6–11 p.m. ET and Reel Saltwater, Thursdays, 6–11 p.m. ET.

o Additional shows to catch in Q1 include:

§ Trev Gowdy’s Monster Fish (Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. ET)

§ The Hunt for Monster Bass (Sundays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

§ Ultimate Match Fishing (Mondays, 7:30 p.m. ET)

§ IFA Redfish Tour (Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. ET)

§ Florida Sportsman Watermen (Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. ET)

