DENVER (July 8, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG) and exhibitors from the ICAST Online 2020 fishing trade show are teaming up to deliver consumers a comprehensive review of the latest new products from the fishing industry. The professional journalists from OSG’s publishing ranks, three national television networks, four leading fishing media brands – Game & Fish, Florida Sportsman, Fly-Fisherman and In-Fisherman and numerous social media outlets – will cover the latest in rods, reels, tackle, kayaks and other accessories.

An insightful review of the best new fishing gear will air weeknights on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network at 6 p.m. ET during the week of July 13-18 – a literal programming block of new-product content. Special programming also will take place on all three networks on Saturday, July 18 beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

“ICAST is the sportfishing industry’s premier event for introducing new products, helping to drive recreational fishing product sales year-round,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Chief Operating Officer of Publishing and Branded Media, Mike Carney said. “In association with ICAST, OSG’s unprecedented level of multi-media content across the company’s diverse media outlets will target every fishing audience and demographic, via our four print brands, three national television networks and comprehensive digital and social media outlets.”

“Exhibitors are exploring new ways to showcase their products,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, Jason Brist said. “As the leader in outdoor lifestyle media, Outdoor Sportsman Group saw an opportunity to partner with ICAST to enhance the scale, reach and awareness of new products from the virtual show.”

Following the on-air premiere, product review videos will be placed across OSG’s network of websites, social media, YouTube and MOTV. OSG fishing publications will feature detailed analysis of the new products announced at ICAST in their winter 2020 issues, further highlighting the new products.

The ICAST New Fishing Gear Guide is being presented by Snapsafe, a Hornady company, in association with Lurelock, Tactacam, Strike King, Lew’s, Plano, Yo-Zuri, Diawa, Fish Monkey and Old Town.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as MOTV, the world’s leading subscription-based video-on-demand outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: four leading fishing industry magazines including Game & Fish, Florida Sportsman, In-Fisherman, Fly-Fisherman and their websites, accessed through the OutdoorChannelPlus.com portal. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tom Caraccioli | Outdoor Sportsman Group | 212.852.6646 | Tom.Caraccioli@OutdoorSG.com