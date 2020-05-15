Outdoor Sportsman Group Offers First-Ever “ICAST New Fishing Gear Guide” Event on July 13-18

DENVER (May 15, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG) is offering fishing industry manufacturers a comprehensive, turn-key, multimedia solution to significantly enhance their participation in the 2020 virtual ICAST fishing trade show – delivering reach, scale and massive consumer awareness – with one-stop shopping. The first media component will be an exclusive, week-long television event covering the best new products from ICAST, airing the evenings of July 13-18 at 6 p.m. ET to kick off this all-inclusive media extravaganza.

Exhibitors from the ICAST annual fishing trade show will team up with the professional journalists from Outdoor Sportsman Group’s publishing ranks, three national television networks, four leading fishing media brands – Game & Fish, Florida Sportsman, Fly-Fisherman and In-Fisherman and numerous social media outlets – to deliver the latest insider intel on new products and technology from the show. This insightful review of the best new fishing gear will air six consecutive nights on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network at 6 p.m. ET – a literal broadcast roadblock of new-product content.

“ICAST is the sportfishing industry’s premiere event for introducing new products, helping to drive recreational fishing product sales year-round,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Chief Operating Officer of Publishing and Branded Media, Mike Carney said. “In association with ICAST, OSG’s unprecedented level of multi-media content across the company’s diverse media outlets will target every fishing audience and demographic, via our four print brands, three national television networks and comprehensive digital and social media outlets.”

“Exhibitors are exploring new ways to showcase their products,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, Jason Brist said. “As the leader in outdoor lifestyle media, Outdoor Sportsman Group saw an opportunity to help ICAST enhance the scale, reach and awareness of the new virtual show.”

OSG will utilize its best-in-class stable of professional journalists to conduct product reviews and interviews with fishing industry manufacturers using virtual meeting technology. All content will be edited and packaged into six, one-hour television episodes by OSG's award-winning video production team, Winnercomm.

Following the on-air premiere, product review videos will be placed across OSG’s network of websites, social media, YouTube and MOTV. OSG fishing publications will feature detailed analysis of the new products announced at ICAST in their winter 2020 issues, further highlighting the new products.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as MOTV, the world’s leading subscription-based video-on-demand outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: four leading fishing industry magazines including Game & Fish, Florida Sportsman, In-Fisherman, Fly-Fisherman and their websites, accessed through the OutdoorChannelPlus.com portal. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

********

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tom Caraccioli | Outdoor Sportsman Group | 212.852.6646 | Tom.Caraccioli@OutdoorSG.com