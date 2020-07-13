Outdoor Sportsman Group First-Ever “ICAST New Fishing Gear Guide” Airs Programming Blocks, July 13-18

DENVER (July 13, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group (OSG) Networks – Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network will air block programming throughout the week of July 13-18 featuring gear from exhibitors of the ICAST Online 2020 fishing trade show. The OSG Networks, along with ICAST, are teaming up to deliver consumers a comprehensive review of the latest new products from the fishing industry including the latest in rods, reels, tackle, kayaks and other accessories.

An insightful review of the best new fishing gear will air weeknights on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network at 6 p.m. ET during the week of July 13-18 – a literal programming block of new-product content. Special programming also will take place on all three networks on Saturday, July 18 beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

The OSG Network programming block will air each weeknight beginning at 6 p.m. ET and feature:

· Monday, July 13 – Rods (sponsored by Tactacam, Lew’s, Daiwa)

· Tuesday, July 14 – Reels (sponsored by Lew’s, Daiwa)

· Wednesday, July 15 – Baits (sponsored by Yo-zuri, Strike King)

· Thursday, July 16 – Tackle storage, Line, Hooks (sponsored by Plano, Lure Lock, Daiwa - line, Lew’s - tools)

· Friday, July 17 – Kayaks, Electronics (sponsored by Tactacam, Old Town, SnapSafe)

· Saturday, July 18 – Apparel, Access (sponsored by Fish Monkey)^

^ Programming begins at 5 p.m.

Following the on-air premiere, product review videos will be placed across OSG’s network of websites, social media, YouTube and MOTV. OSG fishing publications – Game & Fish, Florida Sportsman, Fly-Fisherman and In-Fisherman – will feature detailed analysis of the new products announced at ICAST in their winter 2020 issues, further highlighting the new products.

The ICAST New Fishing Gear Guide is being presented by SnapSafe, a Hornady company, in association with Lure Lock, Tactacam, Strike King, Lew’s, Plano, Yo-Zuri, Daiwa, Fish Monkey and Old Town.

