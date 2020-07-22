Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing and “Petersen’s Hunting” Magazine Add Joe Ferronato as New Associate Editor

DENVER (July 22, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing and Petersen’s Hunting magazine have named Joe Ferronato as the magazine’s new Associate Editor. The announcement was made today by Petersen’s Hunting magazine Editor-in-Chief David Draper.

Ferronato brings a deep passion for hunting and the outdoors, along with valuable experience working directly with a community of outdoor enthusiasts. He joins an impressive masthead of current and former editorial staff and contributors of Petersen’s Hunting, including such names as: O’Connor, Sitton, Wooters, Bradbury, Adams, Boddington, Rupp, Schoby and many more. He will report directly to Draper.

“Joe Ferronato rose to the top of a deep pool of candidates for the position of associate editor at Petersen’s Hunting,” Draper said. “His experience working directly with readers, along with years of hunting and outdoor experience, will allow Joe to foster a deep engagement with readers and social followers that have contributed to the Petersen’s Hunting legacy as the leading voice of hunting and conservation.”

As Associate Editor, Ferronato’s contributions will be felt throughout all channels of Petersen’s Hunting, which is the leading hunting adventure media brand in the industry. His experience will allow him to make an immediate impact on the brand’s social and digital efforts, as well as make valuable contributions to print and video channels, adding to the legacy of editorial excellence at Petersen’s Hunting magazine.

“Working for a legacy brand like Petersen’s Hunting is a dream come true,” Ferronato said. “I am excited to work with a great team of outdoor enthusiasts to produce industry-leading content. The opportunity to add my voice and influence to a publication that promoted the voices of writers I read as child is invigorating. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity and look forward to my future at Petersen’s Hunting.”

Prior to his appointment at OSG, Ferronato served as Community Coordinator for MeatEater, Inc., in Bozeman, Mont. There he managed the brand’s interaction with readers as part of the editorial team to build community outreach and developed content from reader/follower requests. He also created traffic-driving content across the company’s various media channels.

Ferronato graduated from Boise State with a degree in Communications: Media Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. While there, he founded and served as the president of the Boise State chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

For more information, contact hunting@outdoorsg.com

About Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing: As a premier destination for the most avid outdoors enthusiasts, Outdoor Sportsman Group's publishing division is widely recognized for its strong special-interest multichannel brands, including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen's Hunting, In-Fisherman and 12 other leading magazines that reach more than 28 million readers.

