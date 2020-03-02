DENVER (March 3, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing (OSG) has named

Michael Cassidy as the new publisher of In-Fisherman and Todd Ceisner as the brand’s associate publisher. The announcement was made today by Outdoor Sportsman Group Chief Operating Officer, Michael Carney.

The team of Cassidy and Ceisner will oversee all of In-Fisherman’s offerings, which include In-Fisherman magazine, five special interest publications, In-Fisherman TV and all digital and social brand extensions.

“The addition of Michael and Todd will further bolster our In-Fisherman team as we enter the 45 year of delivering the best-in-class, multi-species fishing content,” Carney said. “Both media professionals bring a wealth of fishing industry knowledge to the brand and we are excited to have them on board.”

Cassidy, who will continue his existing role as Publisher of In-Fisherman’s sister publication, Game & Fish magazine, has more than 30 years of experience in the outdoors media industry. He previously worked at Bassmaster, North American Fisherman and Field & Stream.

“In-Fisherman is an iconic multimedia brand reaching millions of consumers annually across its print, broadcast, social and digital platforms, and we are honored to have Michael and Todd lead the team,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Executive Vice President, Group Publisher & Operations, Derek Sevcik said.

Ceisner joins the In-Fisherman team after serving as editor of BassFan.com for the past eight years.

“In-Fisherman has a heritage of informing and educating anglers across multiple platforms that few other fishing titles in the fishing industry enjoy,” Ceisner said. “I look forward to working closely with the team to develop new ways to further educate and expand our already loyal and passionate audience."

About In-Fisherman – Founded in 1975, In-Fisherman is the leading multi-species brand with a proven history in educating anglers of all levels and bringing new trends to the masses. The original influencer,

In-Fisherman continues to teach people how to catch more and bigger fish, using scientifically proven methods of understanding fish behavior.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world’s leading outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 15 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 19 top websites, including BassFan.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

