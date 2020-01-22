DENVER (January 22, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group continues to forge new ground in the outdoor lifestyle industry with its new offering – OutdoorChannelPlus.com – that connects Outdoor Sportsman Group’s (OSG) comprehensive offering of the industry’s most trusted magazine brands, television networks, print and digital content components in one, easily-accessible format.

Branded content from each of OSG’s 15 leading outdoor lifestyle magazines including: Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 19 top websites will be accessible through a main website portal – OutdoorChannelPlus.com – and will allow users to view magazine, television and digital content with ease. OutdoorChannelPlus.com offers best in class content about hunting, fishing and shooting sports while offering expert advice and information about best practices, equipment, travel destinations and more. The site also serves as entrée to podcasts, trending and popular stories and articles from OSG’s library of top-tier magazines, featured content, audio and video vignettes.

“We have created a ‘one-stop shop’ for outdoor enthusiasts who consume content through electronic devices, wherever they are and whenever they want,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said. “OutdoorChannelPlus.com makes it easy for outdoor lifestyle viewers and readers to watch, read and enjoy their passion.”

Viewers and users can expect to experience:

Always fresh and relevant top-tier articles and videos, as well as trending and popular content from across all of OSG magazines’ branded websites filtered to the hunt, fish and shoot genres.

· Audio articles and podcasts from the outdoor industry’s top hosts, experts and editors

· The ability to immediately access, subscribe and buy magazines across the hunt, fish and shoot genres

· Schedules and information content for all OSG Networks (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel Canada)

· Genre-specific MOTV content

For more information about Outdoor Sportsman Group, MOTV.com, Outdoor Sportsman Group magazines, websites and digital content, visit: OutdoorChannelPlus.com.

