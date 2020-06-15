Ovation TV Celebrates Black Excellence and Achievement with 24-Hour Programming Block on Friday, June 19th

Los Angeles, CA – Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, has long celebrated diversity in the arts through grants, in-kind support, advocacy, and on-air programming. The network recognizes Black excellence & achievement, those who have championed equality and peace through action and through the power of art. From inspirational films, documentaries and specials, Ovation shines a light on the significant contributions of Black artists and activists who have advanced progress for all.

Starting this Friday, June 19 at 6:00am ET, Ovation TV will air a 24-hour programming block highlighting some of the extraordinary works of Beyoncé, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Alfre Woodard, Michelle Obama and Pharrell Williams. The arts network celebrates Juneteenth, which marks the day that slavery was officially abolished in Texas on June 19, 1865.

“As a company and community, we wanted to honor and commemorate Juneteenth by showcasing the significant artistic achievement of Black artists and activists as a means of celebration,” said Liz Janneman, EVP of Network Strategy. “It is imperative that Black voices be heard and Black art seen.”

The programming block on Ovation TV will start at 6:00am ET:

6:00am ET

DMC: Walk This Way

As one of three founding members of the iconic group – RunDMC – Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels brought rap to the mainstream of American culture, only to be left behind as hip-hop exploded and became one of the most significant cultural movements of our generation.

7:00am ET

Cut From a Different Cloth

Actor Idris Elba teams up with Superdry founders Julian Dunkerton and James Holder to launch a new fashion line.

8:00am ET

My Years as Louis Armstrong

Chantz and his mother Glinda lead an unsettled life, divided between the Los Angeles motel where they live and the street where Chantz gives his performances. But there are milestones along the way - classes at the showbiz school Chantz enrolls at, occasional meetings with professional musicians in jazz clubs, engagements on shows, a visit to Glinda's family in Mississippi, and the first casting session for a film about Louis Armstrong.

9:00am ET

Sammy Davis, Jr. – The Very Best of the Rat Pack

A look at the life of the legendary actor, musician, and member of Sinatra’s 1960’s Rat Pack.

10:00am ET

Nina Simone, The Legend

This documentary, told by Nina herself, is an honest portrayal based on her autobiography "I Put A Spell On You," that shows Nina at her mightiest and at her most vulnerable.

11:00am ET

Jean-Michel Basquiat

A documentary about the renowned neo-expressionist artist.

12:00pm ET

Pharrell: Happy-Go-Lucky

From Snoop Dogg to Britney Spears, Pharrell Williams has worked alongside and produced songs for some of the hottest stars in the music industry. Having been nominated for an Oscar for his infectious song ‘Happy’, he has established himself as one of the biggest artists of his generation.

1:00pm ET

Prince: Kiss the Rain

An in-depth look at Prince's incredible career; get closer to the artist with dramatic reenactments of his life.

2:00pm ET

Rihanna: No Regrets

This film takes a look at the life of a singer from the view of the fans, industry experts and the singer herself as she talks about the heartaches and celebration of being one of the most talked about individuals in the music industry today.

3:00pm ET

Beyoncé: Queen B

This film follows Beyoncé’s booming record sales, Grammy awards, movie roles, and marriage to rapper Jay-Z.

4:00pm ET

Inside the Actors Studio: Halle Berry

Halle Berry, who scored an Oscar for 2001's “Monster's Ball” and an Emmy for the 1999 cable movie “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” recaps her cinematic oeuvre, including Spike Lee's “Jungle Fever.”

5:00pm ET

Inside the Actors Studio: Will Smith

Actor and rapper Will Smith reflects on his childhood in Philadelphia; his work on TV's “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”; and the similarities between acting and rapping.

6:00pm ET

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion

Experience the powerful story of former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama's journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House.

7:00pm ET

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story

This biopic tells the story of civil rights activist Rosa Parks (Angela Bassett) from her days as a private-school student to her public battle against racism and segregation.

9:00pm ET

Betty and Coretta

Follows the widows of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X and how they carry on as single mothers after the assassination of their husbands. Starring Angela Bassett and Mary J. Blige.

11:00pm ET

Inside the Actors Studio: David Oyelowo

Jane Lynch interviews actor David Oyelowo; from his acclaimed portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma" to his role in "Jack Reacher," Oyelowo shares how he went from the London stage to being one of Hollywood's most sought after stars.

12:30am ET

Inside the Actors Studio: Alfre Woodard

LaTanya Richardson Jackson interviews guest Alfre Woodard, who reflects on her training as an actor which led her to a prolific television career as well as critically acclaimed performances in “Cross Creek,” “Passion Fish,” and “Miss Evers' Boys.”

2:00am ET

Beaches (2017)

The beloved story of friendship reimagined for a new generation. Starring Nia Long and Idina Menzel.

4:00am ET

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B

Follow the talented Aaliyah's inspirational journey, from her debut on Star Search to the challenges she faced during her rise to become the Princess of R&B.