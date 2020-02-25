Ovation TV Continues to Curate Artistic Slate With Stunning Docuseries 'The Art of Architecture'

Los Angeles, CA – February 25, 2020 Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, has acquired the non-exclusive U.S. broadcast rights for the first season of The Art of Architecture (10 x 60’) from distributor DRG. The brilliant docuseries takes a look at some of the world’s most famous contemporary architects. The announcement was made today by Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production, Ovation TV.

This stunningly filmed new series explores the work of some of the world’s most famous contemporary architects – from Santiago Calatrava to Sir David Adjaye - and examines how art influences their extraordinary designs. Focusing on one architectural achievement in each episode, this is a towering look at some of our greatest modern buildings and restorations and provides privileged access to projects as diverse as the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, and Battersea Power Station in London.

In Dundee, we see Kengo Kuma’s vision for its new V&A Museum, inspired by cliffs and created as a regenerating force for the city, while in New York we visit two modern masterpieces: Calatrava’s World Trade Centre Transportation Hub, with its winged-bird quality and The Vessel, a giant staircase by Thomas Heatherwick, that has become an immediate must-see attraction in the city.

“This docuseries from DRG is a perfect addition to Ovation’s programming slate,” said Woodward. “This in-depth look at the art and design of some of the world’s most famous contemporary architects will play nicely alongside our travel culture and international content.”

Scott Kirkpatrick, DRG’s SVP North & South America comments: “We are delighted to have concluded this deal with Ovation and I couldn’t think of a better US home for this informative, entertaining, and gorgeously produced series. DRG has a growing catalogue of international, broad-based arts programming, so I hope we can look to share other content and grow our relationship with Ovation over time.”

The Art of Architecture will air later in 2020.