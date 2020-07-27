Over 3 Million Total Viewers Tuned in to the Season Finale Night of 'Tyler Perry's The Oval' On BET and BET Her

'Tyler Perry’s The Oval' delivered its highest rated episode in the season and reigns as the #1 TV program for the night for African Americans P18-49, P25-54, and P2+, respectively

New York, NY – Tyler Perry delivers another BET hit! Over 3.2 Million Total viewers P2+ tuned in during last Wednesday’s season finale of, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” (L3 simulcast across BET and BET Her on 7/22/20) with 2.9 Million Total viewers tuning in to BET alone*.

Episode #125 delivered its highest-rated episode in the season.* The final two episodes of the series also logged double-digits-L+3 ratings lift vs. their Live + Same Day numbers, +52% (Episode #124), and +55 % (Episode #125).* “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” ranks as the #1 TV program for the night for African Americans P18-49, P25-54, and P2+ respectively.* “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” is the #1 new scripted series on cable for general market viewers P2+ since Q4 2019.* The season averaged over 1.4 Million total viewers P2+ (L3) on BET alone.* Season two of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” is slated to start production at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta this August with a premiere date to be announced at a later time.