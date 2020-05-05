Philippe Leonetti Appointed as New CEO of Viaccess-Orca

PARIS — May 5, 2020 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, today announced that Philippe Leonetti has been appointed as CEO of the company, replacing Paul Molinier. Philippe Leonetti has established expertise in the field of security with over 12 years of experience in senior management roles at Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators.

"Over the course of his career, Philippe has shown that he is a leader, through and through, guiding Orange through major technological innovations, including the introduction of OTT services, implementation of IoT systems, and support for 5G," said Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Deputy CEO, Technology and Global Innovation at Orange and Chair of the Board of Viaccess-Orca. "Philippe's leadership, technology know-how, and comprehensive understanding of the industry, especially from the operator side, will drive VO to be a formidable force in the industry, well-equipped to handle the future evolutions of the market. I'd like to thank Paul for his vision and leadership over the years, which set VO on a path for success."

Philippe Leonetti was previously in charge of the IT and service platform security for France Telecom and then the Orange Group until 2007. Since 2008, he served as the Vice President of Smart Access for Home and Mobility and later as the Senior Vice President of Steering of Innovation at Orange Group.

"VO has a strong history of innovation and solution offerings that solve the inherent security challenges involved with providing a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience," said Philippe Leonetti. "Stepping into this new role, I look forward to leading the company through current and future market transformations, with a focus on global business expansion."

# # #

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/200505VO.docx

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-PhilippeLeonetti.jpg

Photo Caption: Philippe Leonetti, Newly Appointed CEO at Viaccess-Orca