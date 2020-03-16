Pixel Power software enhancements bring real-world efficiencies in integration & implementation

Cambridge, UK, 16 March 2020: To underline its strengths in moving users from legacy architectures to software-centric, fully virtualized solutions for multi-platform playout and graphics production, Pixel Power is launching major new versions of its core software technologies: Gallium Workflow Orchestration and StreamMaster Media Processing. Gallium 3.0 and StreamMaster 2.0 each add significant enhancements covering usability, operational efficiency and connectivity through widely recognised standards.



Through its functional-block architecture, the Gallium workflow orchestration platform allows system architects to build carefully tailored solutions to meet precise customer workflow requirements. Version 3.0 adds more than 50 enhancements with significant new functionality and usability improvements. That includes both live and file-based open and closed subtitling; audio watermarking; live, scheduled and delayed recording and scripted configurable triggering of external systems. In line with Pixel Power’s policy of supporting open systems in a flexible way, these triggers can use REST, UDP and XML based integrations.



Pixel Power’s media processing platform, StreamMaster, also sees a significant new version which adds capabilities that are driven by real-world requirements. StreamMaster 2.0 adds UHD support; uncompressed I/O over SMPTE ST-2110; OP47 and SMPTE 2031 subtitle insertion and flexible recording of the main output, input sources or clean feeds including playback whilst recording. As well as scalable multi-channel master control playout, Gallium and StreamMaster can readily be configured to produce fast turnaround live content for VOD distribution, for example for catch-up and time-delayed channels, while retaining the flexibility to change elements of the output such as advertising.



“It may be a well-used cliché, but we really do take active steps to understand in real depth what our customers will need, now and in the future.” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “We have recruited people for our professional services team who have worked for broadcasters around the world and who know precisely what is required to meet today’s commercial, creative and operational requirements.



“They work with our customers to ensure they are making the most of modern, software-defined technology to create the efficiencies and agility they demand,” Gilbert continued. “They also keep our development team on their toes, ensuring we can support the requirements of future content delivery systems.”



The functional-block architecture that underpins Gallium and StreamMaster means that systems can run in the machine room, in the corporate data centre, in the cloud or in hybrid implementations.

Gilbert concluded, “You choose where you want to host it, based on your business requirements and the flexible, scalable licensing options we offer. Whatever deployment model you choose, we can architect a solution that will provide the same five nines or better reliability.”

###



About Pixel Power

Pixel Power provides innovative graphics production and integrated playout delivery systems for broadcasters, outside broadcast truck companies, playout facilities, post production houses, venues and sports complexes. Our award-winning branding and promotions systems, graphics-enabled master control switchers and sophisticated switchable graphics production systems allow producers to deliver dynamic live and pre-recorded content for any SD, HD, 4k, mobile, online or interactive application.



Pixel Power has 30 years’ experience of engineering prowess and dedication to customer support that has made it the industry’s first choice in graphics, branding and playout. With more than 2500 installations worldwide, customers including market-leading broadcasters such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, Disney, Discovery, Ericsson, ESPN, Sky, ViaSat and WDR.



With corporate headquarters in Cambridge, UK, and with regional offices in Grass Valley, California and Dubai, UAE, Pixel Power has a global organisation and is supported by a well-trained and focussed distributor network.



Pixel Power can be contacted online at www.pixelpower.com.





Pixel Power contact:

Name: Ciaran Doran

Title: Exec VP

Email: cdoran@pixelpower.com

Tel: +44 7775 581301



PR Contact:

Name: Jennie Marwick-Evans

Company: Manor Marketing

Email: jennie@manormarketing.tv

Tel: +44 7748 636171