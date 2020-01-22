PlayBox Neo Completes Large-Scale Playout Upgrade for Olympusat

Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler applauds PlayBox Neo’s completion of a large-scale playout system upgrade for Olympusat, a leading provider of broadcast media services. The project includes the enhancement of 26 servers to the latest-generation Version 19 Channel-in-a-Box Neo, TitleBoxNeo and SafeBox Neo.



"We invested in PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box two years ago with an installation at our engineering center in Culver City, California, and we are very pleased with it," said Olympusat Operations Manager Michael Kohl. "Van Duke and his colleagues at PlayBox Neo worked closely with us during the original install to integrate our existing ad sales management tools. Upgrading to Neo-19 software makes our workflow even more efficient. The PlayBox Neo team has added extra engineering features including support for SCTE commands and N+M redundancy."



Olympusat CEO Tom Mohler congratulated both the Olympusat and Playbox teams for the seamless upgrade process: “I want to thank both sides for their teamwork and professionalism as we continue to deliver high quality content to our network audiences."



Olympusat’s Kohl said PlayBox Neo’s functionality offers increased flexibility and customization: “We control the entire system from our facility in Florida, processing 30 full high-definition channels in the way we have found most effective rather than the way some solutions would have imposed on us. PlayBox Neo gives us the freedom to schedule programs, commercials and promos for fully automated playout. It also allows us to insert additional files or switch to fully live broadcasting on any selected channel at any time."



PlayBox Neo’s US Director of Operations Van Duke noted that flexibility is just one of the system’s key features: "PlayBox Neo servers can be configured from modules such as graphics, up-conversion, down-conversion and IP streaming to match practically any workflow. The Olympusat installation back in 2017 confirmed AirBox Neo's ability to scale up to any number of channels simply by integrating additional servers. Each server has the CPU power to support two full HD channels in a single chassis. Going beyond that, each server even supports four SD channels or a mixed combination of one HD plus two SD channels. The Neo-19 software also offers future-proofing in a world where UHD could eventually co-exist with or even replace HD and SD."

