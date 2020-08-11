Post New York Alliance (PNYA) “Post Break” to Reveal How Get Ahead in Post

NEW YORK CITY— Career advancement in the highly-competitive world of post-production can be challenging. For the next edition of its popular weekly video conference series Post Break, Post New York Alliance is assembling a panel of up-and-coming and established industry professionals to share their secrets on moving up the ladder. The free event is slated for Thursday, August 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Post-production offers many personally- and financially-rewarding career opportunities, but the dynamic nature of the business means there are few tried-and-true paths to those dream jobs. Young career aspirants must rely on hard work, moxie, networking skills and resilience to gain that big promotion or new job. In this lively 1-hour session, successful editors, post-production supervisors and others will tell how they earned their big breaks and offer advice to others looking to follow in their footsteps.

Panelists include:

Assistant Editor, Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

David Massachi, Assistant Editor/Editor, Foxcatcher, Allegiant, The Undoing.

Shelby Siegel, ACE, Editor, Paul Haggis’ In the Valley of Elah, Mike Nichols’ Charlie Wilson’s War, Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Brokeback Mountain, HBO’s The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (Emmy Award: Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming).

Jamal Bilal, Post-Production Supervisor, The Deuce, Quantico, Tommy.

Moderator:

Claire Shanley, Post Producer, The Plot Against America, The Deuce; Co-Chair, NYC LGBT Center; Advisory Board, New York Women in Film & Television.

When: Thursday, August 13, 4:00 p.m.

Title: Making Moves: How to Get Promoted in Post

Panelists: Gloria Tello, Assistant Editor; David Massachi, Assistant Editor/Editor; Shelby Siegel, ACE, Editor; Jamal Bilal, Post-Production Supervisor

Moderator: Claire Shanley, Post Producer

About Post New York Alliance (PNYA)

Post New York Alliance (PNYA) is an association of film and television post production facilities, labor unions and individuals operating in New York. PNYA members coalesced around the belief that a unified industry presents the post production community better opportunities to develop and promote public policy that benefits the film and television industry as a whole. PNYA’s objectives include incentivizing projects to finish in New York, marketing the services provided by the New York post-production industry and creating avenues for talent to enter this fast-growing sector of the economy.