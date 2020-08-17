Primestream Names Chesa as Platinum VAR Partner for 2020

MIAMI — Aug. 17, 2020 — Primestream, a leading provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, has presented the 2020 Primestream Platinum Partner Award to Chesa (Chesapeake Systems). As the 14th recipient of the Platinum Partner Award, Chesa is the Platinum-level VAR that has represented Primestream products and solutions most effectively this year to its customers.

Chesa is a Baltimore-based systems integrator specializing in media workflow and media asset management (MAM) solutions. In one of its highest-profile recent projects, Chesa provided installation services and customized workflows for Time USA's deployment of Primestream MAM and workflow management systems. Chesa supplied Primestream Xchange and Workflow Suite as part of Time USA's relocation to its new facility in New York City after a recent acquisition.

"It is our pleasure to present this year's Platinum Partner Award to Chesapeake Systems, and it's a well-deserved honor," said Claudio Lisman, president and CEO of Primestream. "As exemplified by its outstanding work on the Time USA project and other high-profile Primestream implementations, Chesa exemplifies the values of our highly exclusive Platinum-level VAR program. These include close alignment with Primestream's commitment to customers, an advanced understanding of our products and solutions, and a razor-sharp ability to seek out and identify outstanding opportunities."

In addition to a trophy, recognition through Primestream social media, and preferential product pricing, winners are considered among Primestream's inner-most circle of partners and participate closely with Primestream on integration projects in their geographic region.

"It's a great honor to be recognized as Primestream's top Platinum VAR partner this year. This award signifies the outstanding partnership we've developed together and the trust Primestream has placed in our team to represent its products in the industry," said Jason Paquin, CEO of Chesa. "Primestream really understands the needs and workflows of broadcasters, and this partnership allows us to offer a platform that performs from ingest to playout and delivery. Going forward, we look forward to working with the Primestream product team to expand our reach with clients who need a management and orchestration tool to take them into the future of media workflows."

# # #

About Chesapeake Systems

Chesapeake Systems is a Systems Integrator and Support Provider. With their national team of media technology specialists, they are responsible for complete media workflow consultation, design, and delivery. From consultation to design, installation to support, they assess media technology needs, prepare clients for future content demands, and develop systems that optimize workflow with future growth in mind. https://chesa.com

More information is available at www.chesa.com or by following Chesapeake on LinkedIn, Twitter (@ChesaPro), and Facebook.

About Primestream

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, Cisco Global Television, NFL Networks, NFL Films, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time Inc., Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

More information on Primestream solutions is available at primestream.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/200817Primestream-Chesa_Award.docx

Link to Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-Chesa_Award.jpg

Photo Caption: Media IO Server with Creative Bridge