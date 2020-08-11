Primestream Signs Over $1 Million Dollar Deal With Forbes Top 5 Company – One of World's Largest Technology Companies

MIAMI — Aug. 11, 2020 — Primestream, a leading provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, today announced that one of the world's largest-valuation technology companies has joined the Primestream enterprise client roster. As one of the technology industry's best-known brands, the new customer has made an initial purchase in excess of $1 million of Primestream's Xchange™ media asset management (MAM) platform, Media IO™ recording and playout solution, and related software and services.

In addition to the Xchange platform, the customer has deployed Media IO Server with editing integration, Live Assist™ for control room integration, and the 2020 Best of Show Award-winning Creative Bridge™ solution for unifying content creation workflows. Primestream also provided engineering and customization services for the deployment.

The customer chose Xchange and Media IO on the strength of their industry-leading flexibility, including their easy integration with multiple third-party systems. Other key deciding factors included the solutions' support of production asset management for UHD multicamera capture and ingest, Primestream's strong track record of experience and support for both Windows and Mac platforms, and the vast expertise and technical knowledge of the Primestream team as shown during the requirement definition phase.

As the MAM/PAM platform for production and postproduction workflows, Primestream Xchange offers the ability to add rich metadata to projects and assets. In addition, Xchange supports a wide range of major broadcast formats and digital file formats with high scalability for large sets of data and users. Xchange is known for its easy-to-use interfaces and strong integrations with leading nonlinear editing systems to drive fast and efficient creative workflows. The Xchange project dashboard module, for instance, offers maximum visibility and robust tools for managing multiple, concurrent production/postproduction projects.

"This customer has the resources to purchase any solution in the marketplace, so the fact that they chose Primestream is tremendous validation of our advanced technology, feature set, and deep production expertise," said Claudio Lisman, president and CEO of Primestream. "This landmark deal cements Primestream's leadership in production and asset management and positions our company for future market leadership. On a broader level, this new partnership exemplifies our mission to lead the way in developing systems that optimize media creativity."

More information about Primestream and the company's products is available at www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, Cisco Global Television, NFL Networks, NFL Films, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time Inc., Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

More information on Primestream solutions is available at primestream.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

