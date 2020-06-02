Primestream's Comprehensive and Integrated MAM and Workflow Management Solutions Drive Time USA Content Workflows

MIAMI — May 26, 2020 — Time USA has chosen Primestream solutions to provide a comprehensive, integrated media asset management (MAM) and workflow management infrastructure for its Bryant Park video production facility in New York City. Primestream's Workflow Suite and Xchange™ MAM system form the basis of an integrated and unified platform that enables Time to manage critical content through its ingest, live production, postproduction, and distribution workflows.

Chesapeake Systems, a Baltimore-based systems integrator specializing in MAM solutions, provided installation services and customized workflows for Time's Primestream deployment. Chesapeake supplied Primestream Xchange and Workflow Suite as part of the production company's relocation to the new facility after a recent acquisition.

"In recent years, Time has been producing more and more video content to complement its renowned written news reporting and features. As such, Time has needed a more effective means of managing its ever-growing volume of digital video assets," said Peter Price, director of solutions architecture, Chesapeake Systems. "With the move to the new production studio and professional broadcast control room, they were ready to take the next step on a state-of-the-art MAM solution. As the recognized leader in asset management and automation solutions for media production, Primestream offered the best all-in-one solution to meet Time's requirements."

The combination of Primestream Xchange and Workflow Suite delivers comprehensive capabilities for both live video recording/ingest and postproduction asset management. Integrations with third-party transcode and archive technologies, including Amazon Web Services, Adobe Premiere, Telestream Vantage, and Quantum FlexTier storage, give Time's teams a unified and user-friendly platform for managing video assets through every stage of production, postproduction, and distribution. The ability to download low-res proxy versions of assets empowers editors to work from remote locations.

The Primestream solution also meets another key requirement for Time — automatic generation of transcriptions from video content. Through integrations with AI engines, Xchange creates an automated transcription workflow that replaces the time-consuming and inefficient process of sending content out to external transcription services. By taking full control of the transcription process, Time's teams are able to realize significant cost savings and shorter turnaround times for content delivery.

"With the integrated Primestream solution, we were able to tick off Time's technical requirements and help them modernize their end-to-end production operation," said Namdev Lisman, executive vice president of Primestream. "At the same time, Time now has a roadmap for evolving its workflows into the future, based on scalable technology that will grow as they do."

More information about Primestream and the company's products is available at www.primestream.com.

About Primestream

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, Cisco Global Television, NFL Networks, NFL Films, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time USA, Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

More information on Primestream solutions is available at primestream.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

