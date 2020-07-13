'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Delivers its Highest-Rated Season Among Multiple Demos on HGTV

New York -- HGTV’s hit series Property Brothers: Forever Home—starring the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott as they overhaul ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes—has delivered its highest-rated season ever in multiple demos, including P25-54, W25-54 and M25-54. Attracting more than 23 million total viewers, it garnered a .67 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 in the Wednesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot and delivered a .85 L3 rating among W25-54. This season of Property Brothers: Forever Home also scored a strong performance with upscale audiences, garnering a .82 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.02 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and a .63 L3 rating among upscale M25-54. In addition, it delivered a .86 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.71 L3 household rating.



“Audiences can’t get enough of Drew and Jonathan Scott and neither can we,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Their shows are a staple of our schedule—from Property Brothers: Forever Home to their latest hit series Celebrity IOU and, returning in September, the next season of their competition series, Brother vs. Brother. We’ll keep those Bro shows coming.”Digital content supporting season three delivered more than 2.3 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and generated more than 1.3 million page views on HGTV.com.

