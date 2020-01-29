PUT SOME VARIETY INTO YOUR LIFE SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS AT 10PM ET THIS FEBRUARY AS GETTV HAS EPISODES OF “THE SONNY & CHER SHOW” AND “THE JOHNNY CASH SHOW” NOT SHOWN IN DECADES, PLUS OTHER CLASSIC VARIETY SPECIALS

TUNE-IN TO SEE SUCH GUEST STARS AS DEBBIE REYNOLDS, NEIL SEDAKA, JIM NABORS, DIONNE WARWICK, GLADYS KNIGHT, CYNDI LAUPER, LUTHER VANDROSS, AMY GRANT, LINDA RONSTADT, JERRY REED, MAHALIA JACKSON, THE STAPLE SINGERS, MAMA CASS, LORETTA LYNN, RICKY NELSON, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON AND MORE

Let getTV add some to your life on Saturday and Sunday nights at 10PM ET.



Every Saturday, getTV will air episodes of “The Sonny and Cher Show” not shown on TV in decades, featuring such guest stars as Debbie Reynolds, the Smothers Brothers, Neil Sedaka, Evel Knievel, Joey Heatherton, Don Knotts, Farrah Fawcett, Jim Nabors and Barbara Eden. Following Sonny & Cher at 11PM ET, getTV will air special variety shows including “The Patti LaBelle Show,” “Flip Wilson,” “Lola,” and “Monsanto Nights Presents Lena Horne” with such guest stars as Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight, David Janssen, O.C. Smith, Muhammad Ali, Hal Linden, Willie Tyler & Lester, Cyndi Lauper, Luther Vandross, Amy Grant, Richard Pryor, Peter Sellers and Lily Tomlin.

On Sunday nights starting at 10:00 PM, getTV offers two hours of The Johnny Cash Show, some of which are brand new to getTV* with such guests as Linda Ronstadt, Eddie Albert, Jerry Reed, Mahalia Jackson, Billy Graham, The Staple Singers, Kris Kristofferson, Mama Cass, Lorne Greene, Loretta Lynn, Ricky Nelson, Carl Perkins, Waylon Jennings, Jackie DeShannon, Derek & The Dominos (Eric Clapton, Jack Elliott) and Connie Smith. (*The getTV premieres are February 9 and 16 at 10PM.)