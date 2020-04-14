Quantum Names New Channel Chief

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that James Mundle has joined the company as Global Channel Chief. In this critical role, Mundle will be responsible for Quantum’s global partner strategy, programs and execution, and be the company’s executive advocate for Quantum’s channel partners worldwide. He joins Quantum as the company expands its leadership in storing video and unstructured data through the recent acquisitions of ActiveScale™ object storage software from Western Digital and source code from data storage software start-up Atavium - while building on its strengths in archive and data protection.



Mundle brings to Quantum over 35 years of experience leading channel strategy and programs at storage and cloud solution companies, and most recently served as Vice President of Worldwide Channel Programs with VEEAM. Prior to VEEAM, he was Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales for Seagate’s Cloud Systems and Solutions business; previously Mundle spent 10 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise in increasingly senior roles, leading its storage and industry standard services business in the Americas.

Adding Mundle’s industry experience to help grow Quantum’s revenue and global reach through partners is another step in the company’s transformation, and will further accelerate Quantum’s progression to new software-defined, hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures, as well as recurring subscription and as-a-Service business models.

Channel Update

Quantum will hold its European Elevate executive channel partner event April 15-16, which will be conducted in a video format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The North American Elevate event will follow a similar model, as the company adopts more engaging video learning tools in response to the global pandemic. The Quantum Alliance Program, Quantum’s award-winning channel program, recently launched a redesigned and well-received deal registration application to reduce the time that channel partners need to request Quantum Deal Registration.

5-Star Channel Partner

In April Quantum was awarded a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. Quantum has been a perennial presence in the annual guide, which offers a definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored based on factors including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.



Supporting Quotes

Elizabeth King, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum: “Our partners are key to helping our customers realize the value Quantum solutions bring to solve their most pressing needs. James brings a wealth of experience to Quantum, including success developing unique solutions bundles for partners, enhanced partner compensation models, partner contribution analytics, and innovative approaches to channel programs that have had a real impact on the market. He will play a pivotal role as we continue to enhance the Quantum Alliance Program and extend our leadership delivering compelling and innovative solutions that address the challenges of explosive video and unstructured data growth.”



James Mundle, Global Channel Chief, Quantum: “Quantum is a very channel-centric company with a robust channel ecosystem, and our partners expect us to be predictable, transparent and engaging. Investing more in the partners who are committed and want to grow with Quantum will be one of my top priorities. I am deeply passionate about the channel and am excited to be the lead advocate for our channel partners in this newly-created role at Quantum.”

Liz Davis, Vice President, Media Workflow Group, Diversified: “We depend on vendors who can help us efficiently meet the needs of our customers world-wide. Quantum has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and understands the importance of creating a channel program that is easy to work with.”

Additional Resources

For more details on the Quantum Alliance Program: https://alliance.quantum.com/English/ ·

For Quantum’s 2020 listing in the CRN 5-Star Partner Program Guide: https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=167

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That’s why the world’s leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

