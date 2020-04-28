Quantum Names Integrated Media Technologies Global Partner of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today named Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) Global Partner of the Year in media and entertainment for achieving the highest revenue in annual sales among all of Quantum's channel partners in FY2020. The company brings expertise in media asset management and workflow consulting, pre-sales, sales, as well as providing Quantum certified professional services and managed services. They saw notable success selling Quantum's F-Series NVMe servers for editing, rendering and processing video content and other large unstructured data sets. IMT will be honored at the VirtualQ | NAB Partners 2020 event, a virtual event Quantum will host for partners on April 23, 2020.

"IMT is a trusted extension of Quantum's sales force, and for the second year in a row they have achieved top sales figures by demonstrating a command of the unique challenges media and entertainment companies face when managing video data," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum. "IMT shares our relentless commitment to our customers' success and an understanding of the technologies that are essential for maintaining business continuity through these challenging times."

"Quantum's commitment to innovation with their F-Series NVMe storage has been a key factor to IMT's success this past year," said Jason Kranitz, President, Systems Integration, IMT. "IMT shares in Quantum's vision to focus on video, and together we have been able to win significant market share with customers in media, broadcast, post production, sports production, and corporate video."

Join Quantum at VirtualQ | NAB Partners 2020

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, in place of Quantum's traditional pre-NAB Partner Event held in Las Vegas, the company will host a video event for partners on April 23 at 9:00 am PDT / 12:00 pm EDT. During this session Quantum executives and key team members will share information on the upcoming VirtualQ | NAB end user event, including tips on how to schedule appointments with customers; learning sessions; Quantum's vision for "changed workflows forever," and important updates to Quantum's product roadmap and marketing initiatives.

