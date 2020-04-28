Quantum Recognizes Top Global Partners in Media and Entertainment at VirtualQ | NAB Partners Event

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced achievement award winners for its top global channel partners in media and entertainment. The awards recognize sales achievements for Quantum's worldwide reseller partners in FY2020. “Our partners are on the front line for helping our customers realize the value Quantum solutions bring to solve their most pressing needs, and this was another strong year of momentum and growth for Quantum’s channel worldwide," said James Mundle, Channel Chief, Quantum. "At VirtualQ | NAB Partners 2020, we reaffirm our commitment to deliver compelling and innovative solutions that address the challenges of explosive video and unstructured data growth. The channel has been a critical part of Quantum's success. I’m excited about the solutions and recent acquisitions that we're highlighting at this year’s event, and I am already looking forward to next year when we hopefully can return to celebrating our successes in person."



Quantum's Top Global Partners in Media and Entertainment for 2020:

Global Partner of the Year: Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT). IMT brings expertise in media asset management and workflow consulting, pre-sales, sales, and Quantum certified professional services and managed services. IMT is a trusted extension of Quantum's sales force, and achieved the highest revenue in annual sales among all of Quantum channel partners in FY2020.

North American Growth Partner of the Year: Diversified. Diversified is a leading systems and media technology integration company. From initial design consultation to deployment to managed services, Diversified is one of Quantum’s most trusted partners, achieving more than 216% YoY growth in FY2020.

APJ Media and Entertainment Partner of the Year: Media Village Tech. Media Village Tech is a leading systems and media technology integration company located in Korea. They are using Quantum’s F-Series to accelerate development of virtual reality (VR) content to be delivered over 5G cellular networks.

EMEA Media and Entertainment Partner of the Year: Jigsaw24. Jigsaw24’s Quantum business has grown significantly year-over-year. The experience and technical knowledge they have demonstrated around complex media workflows means they’re able to tackle challenges at all stages of production and post. Jigsaw24 has a longstanding partnership with Quantum and continues to build upon this strong foundation.

Latin America Media and Entertainment Partner of the Year: SEAL Telecom SEAL Telecom is a Brazilian multinational which integrates the most advanced technologies and end-to-end solutions through 11 affiliates serving Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Andean Region and USA. In FY2020 SEAL Telecom grew their business with Quantum by 256%.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That’s why the world’s leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

