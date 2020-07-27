QUIBI ANNOUNCES TASTY NEW SERIES ‘EYE CANDY’

LOS ANGELES, CA (July 27, 2020) - Is it real or is it cake? To answer that question, Quibi announced the new series ‘EYE CANDY,’ produced by Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, and executive produced by Chrissy Teigen via her Suit & Thai Productions.

Based on the wildly popular game show ‘SOKKURI SWEETS’ from Nippon TV, Japan’s leading multi-platform entertainment powerhouse, the series is centered around teams of celebrities and civilians who will attempt to identify outrageous edible creations designed to look like everyday ordinary objects. With the objective to distinguish edible (and delicious!) creations from real objects, the suspense hilariously builds to when contestants must make their choice - and then take a bite!

“I’ve been fascinated by all the mind blowing cake videos seen around the world and I’m thrilled to be a part of introducing Eye Candy to many others. Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any feelings of confusion, betrayal or cravings that may ensue from watching this program,” said Chrissy Teigen.

“When we first viewed the original Japanese series the closest reference that came to mind was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation. The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and at the same time utterly ridiculous in all the right ways,” said Jimmy Fox, President of Main Event Media.

The hit Japanese format was originally unveiled by Nippon TV, as an offering at MIPTV 2019 and the deal was finalized between Nippon TV and All3Media America for the format to stream in America under the new name Eye Candy on Quibi.

“Congratulations to Chrissy, Jimmy and Quibi for finding our signature dish/format amidst the myriad of delicious plates/shows in the world! Sokkuri Sweets airs each New Year’s Day on our Nippon TV Network all throughout Japan to stellar ratings. Families watch the hottest and trendiest celebrities of the moment bite into a doorknob, a plant, or even a shoe, to find out if it was eye candy or an actual object! The pastry chef creates objects that are impossible to detect if it’s real or a sweet confection; the suspense is immense, and the result is so satisfying,” said Atsushi Sogo, President of International Business Development, Nippon TV. “I am very confident that Quibi audiences will be glued to the screen to find out for themselves and look forward to many mouth-watering episodes.”

The series is executive produced by Jimmy Fox, Linda Lea, Soichiro Shimada and Tom Miyauchi (Nippon TV), Chrissy Teigen, and Luke Dillon (3 Arts Entertainment), co-executive produced by Stephanie Valentin and Amy Stanford, and produced by Main Event Media (United Shades of America, Top Elf) and All3Media America, Suit & Thai Productions (Chrissy's Court) and Good Egg Entertainment (Chopped, Dishmantled). Eye Candy is based on ‘Sokkuri Sweets’, a gameshow format produced by Nippon TV.



About Main Event Media

Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, is an Emmy-winning production company based in Los Angeles. Founded by producer Jimmy Fox, the company creates content across multiple genres including scripted, documentary, reality and original podcast production. The company’s work includes multi-time Emmy-winning CNN series United Shades of America, Peacock comedy series Punky Brewster, Quibi food game show Eye Candy, Amazon Prime docuseries Inside Jokes, Snapchat documentary series While Black with M.K. Asante, E!’s Celebrity Call Center, TNT’s Inside the NBA All-Star Roast, Nickelodeon competition series Top Elf, E! drama series The Arrangement, Investigation Discovery’s Breaking Homicide, multiple specials for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Paramount Network true crime series It Was Him: The Many Murders of Ed Edwards and CNBC’s Make Me a Millionaire Inventor. Main Event has been recognized for its work garnering Critics Choice Real TV, TCA, NAACP and International Documentary Association (IDA) nominations.

About All3Media America

All3Media America is the U.S. arm of global independent television, film and digital production group All3Media. With teams in Los Angeles and New York, All3Media America’s portfolio companies are responsible for hits that include the Emmy Award-winning Undercover Boss for CBS, the Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America for CNN, Chrisley Knows Bestfor USA, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for FOX and Uncharted for National Geographic, the Emmy Award-winning Cash Cab for Discovery, Worst Cooks in America for Food Network and Betrayed for Investigation Discovery. All3Media’s unique federal structure, a model followed in both the U.S. and worldwide, encourages the creative and strategic independence of its growing roster of production companies. Today comprised of over 40 global production companies and counting, All3Media is one of the largest production houses in the world. All3Media is owned jointly between Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.

About Good Egg Entertainment

The latest examples of Good Egg’s fresh, energetic and positive vision for content include Dishmantled, the comedic, short-form cooking competition for Quibi, plus the upcoming feature doc with Marcus Samuelsson, Savoring Overtown. And with almost 900 episodes of Chopped and its successful spinoffs under its belt, Good Egg’s team has proven its capabilities in producing premium television with enduring appeal.

About Nippon TV

Nippon TV is Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse and ratings champion broadcaster as well as owner of streaming giant Hulu Japan. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is the Emmy Award-winning Dragons' Den/Shark Tank, a globally successful business show format that has more than 40 versions in 186 territories across all continents of the world. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children–, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to air in nearly 40 territories around the world, a first for a format from Japan. Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, France, Thailand, and more, making it one of the most exported formats out of Asia. The company is also achieving great success with BLOCK OUT, its action-packed game show format that has been sold to Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, Spain and Holland. Over 90% of its content IP is fully owned by Nippon TV, in addition to well-established businesses that span VOD/live-streaming engineering, animation/film production, fitness clubs, eSports, and android creation/digital mixed reality technology. Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry to solidify its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.

About Quibi

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way. For more information visit www.quibi.com. Follow Quibi on Facebook @QuibiUS and on Twitter @Quibi.