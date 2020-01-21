REALTEK AND JIUZHOU PARTNER WITH NAGRA ON ANDROID TV REFERENCE PROGRAM FOR PAY-TV OPERATORS

· Realtek and Jiuzhou are the latest technology providers to join the NAGRA Android TV Fast Track Program

· Cooperation will enable a cost-effective joint streaming solution and fast-time-to-market of hybrid cable and OTT Android TV based services supporting the new Android 10 Operating System

· NAGRA content protection solutions will secure content for the platform driven by the NAGRA Security Services Platform in full compliance with the Google MediaCas framework and leverage the Realtek chipset and Jiuzhou set-top box

Cheseaux, Switzerland and Phoenix, Ariz. – January 20, 2020 –NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announce today that Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 2379.TW), one of the world’s leading network and multimedia IC providers, and Shenzhen Jiuzhou Electric Co., Ltd., one of the world’s leading one-stop provider for digital TV equipment and connected home solutions, have joined the NAGRA Android TV Fast Track program. This latest partnership will enable a joint Android TV streaming solution and fast time-to-market of hybrid OTT Android TV based services for pay-TV cable operators.

The solution will be one of the first in the industry to support the new Android 10 Operating System, the tenth major release of the Android mobile operating system and a requirement for all Android TV based set-top boxes starting in 2020.

Pre-integrated with NAGRA security clients, including NAGRA Connect and NAGRA Protect, as well as the NAGRA Security Services Platform; the Realtek chipset and Jiuzhou set-top box, the solution will enable the delivery of advanced TV features in a highly secure and cost-effective environment, in full compliance with the Google MediaCas framework for Android TV deployments.

“We are excited to expand our Android TV partnership program with Realtek and Jiuzhou to deliver a new solution designed to enable fast time-to-market of Android TV based services and that is one of the first to support the new Android 10 OS,” said Maurice van Riek, SVP and Head of Content and Asset Security at NAGRA. “Pay-TV operators now have a wide choice of options when it comes to Android TV and we’re pleased to enable that choice with solutions that support the latest features and capabilities of Android, giving pay-TV operators and consumers the very best the technology has to offer, while safeguarding premium content assets from piracy.”

“Through deep collaboration with NAGRA, Realtek has successfully brought the world’s first NOCS3.2 4K Set-Top Box solution to the market with Realtek’s RTD1611," said Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang. “The close cooperation among NAGRA, Jiuzhou, and Realtek enabled the world’s first NAGRA NOCS3.2 Android TV 10 platform, reducing integration time and costs for set-top box manufacturers and pay-TV service providers. Collaborating with NAGRA reinforces Realtek’s commitment to offer pay-TV operators the most advanced security solutions."

“We are very delighted to cooperate tightly with NAGRA and Realtek to enable this cost-effective and fast-time-to-market hybrid cable and OTT Android TV solution,” said, Richard Han, CTO of Shenzhen Jiuzhou Electric Co., Ltd. “In this rapidly changing environment, time-to-market is the key. That’s why Jiuzhou is always focusing on providing its clients with customized and effective service along with best-in-class features and reliable products to help them go to market quickly and efficiently.”

Leveraging a long-standing expertise in Android-based OTT and hybrid TV, the NAGRA Android Fast Track program offers a fully featured ecosystem of technologies, partners and services to successfully plan hybrid and OTT deployments and help operators execute on the Android TV journey.

The program leverages NAGRA Connect and NAGRA Protect content protection solutions, driven by the NAGRA Security Services Platform. Key components of the NAGRA scalable service protection offering, they go beyond CAS and DRM to secure premium content over any network and to any device, including Android TV, and meet Hollywood requirements for 4K Ultra HD and HDR premium content.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter at and LinkedIn.