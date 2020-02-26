Reduced Operating Costs, Superior Quality of Service, and Zer0 Friction Customer Experience, Highlight TAG Video Systems NAB Announcements

Tel Aviv, Israel – February 18, 2020 -- TAG Video Systems continues to demonstrate its Zer0 Friction customer experience with significant new capabilities added to its flagship system. Already the world leader in 100% SW, 100% IP, 100% COTS Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewing for all four of the major broadcast applications (Live Production, Playout, Delivery and OTT), TAG has increased support for additional sources, interfaces and, formats. In addition, TAG has added new audio output functionality and an updated layout editor. The new features and functionality will further demonstrate TAG’s Zer0 Friction approach to technology, operations and asset utilization at NAB 2020 on TAG’s Booth C2217 in Central Hall.

Increased capabilities for additional sources, Interfaces and Formats helps clients reduce operating costs and improve quality of experience.

TAG Video Systems will be demonstrating its ability to now support up to (48) 1080i ST 2110 sources with 2022-7 on a single server. This exciting new development expands a facility’s capacity to handle more uncompressed content streams on one COTS server, thus maximizing utilization of the client’s investment. As always the case with TAG, inputs can be freely mixed and matched with other uncompressed and compressed formats (including UHD).

TAG is also announcing support for Mellanox ConnectX-6 , the newest addition to the Mellanox Smart Interconnect suite. This brings 200 Gb connectivity, and combined with TAG’s optimized network architecture and software, will enable greater channel capacities and increased opportunities for use of 2022-7.

In addition, support for the Common Media Application Format (CMAF), an open, extensible standard that enables efficient streaming over the HLS and MPEG-DASH protocols, has been added to the platform to further expand the multitude of formats that TAG supports.

Mosaic audio output

TAG is also introducing Mosaic audio output that will allow the most flexible audio monitoring setup, customizable by each facility to their specifications.

Additional features recently introduced include:

· Support for additional encryption technologies

· Updated layout editor

· Advanced SCTE-35 monitoring features

· Configurable management proxy

TAG’s Zer0 friction customer experience focuses on removing barriers across the three pillars of a truly digital workflow: Technology, Operations, and Asset utilization. “Allowing clients the freedom to use a multi-functional product (Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewing) across the four primary broadcast applications, anywhere, anytime with a business model that maximizes utilization of customers’ assets is what Zer0 Friction is all about,” stated Kevin Joyce, TAG’s Zer0 Friction Officer. “With over 12 years of 100% SW, 100% IP experience, we can deploy our technology in ways that traditional providers simply cannot do. Zer0 Friction will be the way all vendors must operate to support the ever-increasing competitive environment of the media and entertainment industry.”

Visit TAG at NAB in Booth C 2217.

About TAG Video Systems LTD

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 50,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard Commercial Off-The-Shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

TAG Video Systems contact:

Danna Mann

Europe: +33 1 86 26 94 00

US : +1 315 646 8400

mailto:danna@tagvs.com

Press contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

+1 – 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv