SERIESFEST BROADENS ITS COMMITMENT TO UNDERREPRESENTED VOICES IN STORYTELLING WITH ALL-NEW ‘EXECUTIVE ELEVATION MENTORSHIP PROGRAM’

Broadening its mission to cultivate opportunities for and about female directors and creators, SeriesFest, the non-profit organization that champions and empowers artists at the forefront of episodic storytelling, announced the renewal of its partnership with Shondaland to launch the second cycle of the “Women Directing Mentorship,” a competition designed to discover aspiring female directors with a unique voice and provide a launchpad for their career. SeriesFest also introduces the “Executive Elevation Mentorship Program,” an all-new initiative to encourage diversity in the television landscape where aspiring creatives have the opportunity to foster relationships with established executives and “Creator Hangout: Focus on Female Filmmakers,” a live, streaming roundtable discussion discussing the current state of gender parity.

“We’re excited to broaden our initiatives and provide real opportunities for minorities who are still very much underrepresented in the television landscape,” comments SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook. “While statistics are showing an improvement, there’s still a long way to go. As two women who have experienced challenges first-hand, we will continue to put this conversation front and center to raise awareness, and most importantly, opportunities. We’re grateful to have such inspirational industry leaders participate in our mission.”

The “Women Directing Mentorship,” which first launched in 2018 in partnership with Shondaland, the prolific storytelling company founded by Shonda Rhimes and long known for inspiring inclusion in front of and behind the camera, offers a unique opportunity for a rising female director to shadow an episodic director on a Shondaland produced series. The recipient of the inaugural mentorship, Rachel Myers (“Wendy’s Shabbat”), shadowed director Tessa Blake on Episode 306, “Ice Ice Baby” of the Shondaland series, “Station 19” (ABC). SeriesFest will host a Must-Watch Watch Party of Episode 310, Something About What Happens When We Talk” on Wednesday, April 22 at 5pm PST/8pm EST followed by a Q&A with “Station 19” showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff. Submissions for the new cycle are open April 22-June 25 via www.seriesfest.com. The winner, who will be announced in September 2020, will also receive a $5,000 stipend to use during the duration of their mentorship.

“The Women’s Directing Mentorship with SeriesFest and Shondaland was a full professional immersion into the mechanism of how television is made,” added Myers. “Walking step-by-step through the process with a seasoned director helming the ship from prep through shoot to the edit was an amazing experience. I’m very grateful to SeriesFest and Shondaland for opening the door for more opportunities for women directors for TV and new voices in telling stories.”

Inspired by the experiences of industry leaders, Cheri Barner (Management CBM) and Anthony Paul (The Hamilton Group, SeriesFest Board of Directors), the “Executive Elevation Mentorship Program” aims to diversify the landscape of television’s top decision makers. Participants will be paired with top influential entertainment executives of color including Barner, Elsie Choi (Executive Director, Rideback), Terry Washington (CEO, Zane Ryder Management), and Chiké Okonkwo (Independent Producer) to help broaden their representation in the industry. Mentors for the program will choose one mentee from a group of select finalists to counsel for six months. Submissions to be considered for this program close May 26. SeriesFest will announce the mentees selected by the end of June.

“As the industry continues to rapidly evolve, the need for great storytelling and great storytellers remains the same. All of the most impactful story-making that I have been part of has happened as part of a community, and welcoming in new voices while nurturing them as they find a footing is something that we should all be very mindful of.” said Okonkwo, Mentor and Independent Producer. “I’m excited to be part of SeriesFest’s ’Executive Elevation Mentorship Program,’ and look forward to meeting some of tomorrow’s voices, today!”

SeriesFest continues to shed light on the current state of gender parity in the industry with “Creator Hangout: Focus on Female Filmmakers” on April 23 at 5pm PST/6pm MST/8pm EST. This will be a live streamed conversation on YouTube with female creators, SeriesFest Alumni, Ruthie Marantz, Annabel Essik, Misha Calvert, Rachel Myers, Milena Govich, and Kate Chamuris who are tackling the quickly evolving world of episodic storytelling.

SeriesFest also revealed the winner of its “Women Writing Competition” in partnership with Big Swing Productions (founded by Emmy®- and Golden Globe®-winner Kyra Sedgwick, Meredith Bagby and Valerie Stadler). The script writing competition gives female artists the opportunity to share diverse ideas through visual media and create unique and powerful roles for women. Today SeriesFest announces that Christina YR Jun, a Korean–American director and writer who shares authentic human stories through the Asian-American and female experience with her original script “Jackpot,”, will receive a year-long development deal with Big Swing Productions and a live read of her script with professional actors.

“We've really enjoyed our collaboration with SeriesFest. We share a common mission of embracing and uplifting female creators. Christina is a powerhouse talent and we look forward to working with her on ‘Jackpot,’” added Sedgwick.

SeriesFest: Season Six will take place from June 18-24, with must-stream virtual events including panels, competitions and premieres available online. SeriesFest: Season Seven, will return to Denver in June 2021 with an even more ambitious, creative and exciting program.

For more information about these initiatives and how to submit/participate, please visit www.seriesfest.com.

