Ritter Communications Gears Up for Faster Broadband with Harmonic's CableOS Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 15, 2020 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that U.S. broadband provider Ritter Communications has deployed Harmonic's industry-leading CableOS® virtualized cable access solution and CableOS Central analytics service to power its high-speed data, voice and video delivery services. All three services are fully converged in the IP domain, saving Ritter Communications costs related to space, power and cooling. Harmonic's CableOS solution features support for DOCSIS 3.1 and the only field-proven, software-based CMTS, empowering Ritter Communications to deliver exceptional service while reducing opex.

"To stay competitive, we need to deliver world-class broadband speeds," said Greg Sunderwood, senior vice president of technology at Ritter Communications. "We are actively deploying Remote PHY into our network to increase network capacity, reduce headend power consumption and significantly improve network quality and performance. Adding Harmonic's CableOS Central service gives us an insight into potential capacity issues and network anomalies before they happen, to ensure the best possible service for our customers."

Harmonic's CableOS virtual CMTS (vCMTS) solution is flexible and scalable, allowing the provider to build a broadband architecture for the future. Ritter Communications is using Harmonic's CableOS Central always-connected cloud management service to convert rich real-time network data into a higher quality consumer experience. Testing, implementation and deployment of the CableOS solution was smooth and quick, taking only a couple of months from start to finish.

"With the CableOS solution, we're proving that implementing our next-generation vCMTS is simple, and the initial cost and reduced ongoing expenses compared with traditional CMTS adds up to a substantial savings for our customers," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "Ritter Communications joins a growing number of Harmonic customers deploying the CableOS Central service, demonstrating the power of next-generation analytics for optimized network diagnostics and capacity planning."

About Ritter Communications

Ritter Communications is a leader among local independent communications providers, serving enterprise business and wholesale customers with competitive network routing utilizing a unique combination of geographic coverage and high-quality bandwidth. The company also provides data, voice and video services to residential and small business customers in 92 communities across four states.

Operating from its headquarters in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Ritter has partnered to provide connectivity to national and regional broadband networks. The company uses the latest technologies to support a solid broadband infrastructure ensuring performance, reliability and superior customer service. By investing heavily in broadband initiatives, Ritter's customers have access to advanced business services such as broadband Internet up to 10 Gbps, hosted and managed voice services, Metro Ethernet, SIP Trunking, virtual servers, colocation, LAN, WAN and VPN connectivity, remote data backup and more.

In addition to demonstrated investment in served communities by deploying proven, best-in-class infrastructure and technology coupled with a world class customer-focused experience, Ritter's corporate commitment extends to support of education, healthcare, government, and local civic and charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.rittercommunications.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

