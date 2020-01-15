RUSHWORKS introduces REMO NDI Portable Touchscreen PTZ Production System

Minimal hardware, maximum capabilities.

Flower Mound, TX – January 15, 2020 - RUSHWORKS, provider of cool technology for production, playback and streaming since 2001, enters the market with a bang for 2020, introducing another “powerfully simple” integrated PTZ production system for remote and studio operation.

“It’s truly astounding what technology is serving up” says Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president. REMO NDI incorporates a touch screen computer with super-fast processing, providing a small footprint system with enormous capabilities that marry well with RUSHWORKS mature production and camera control technology.

“NDI connectivity has transformed traditional wiring requirements into a few CAT5 cables that carry video, audio, PTZ camera protocols and power”, Beesley says. “We put more power and functionality into a couple of rugged Pelican cases than you’ll find in most OB (Outside Broadcast) vans … at a fraction of the size, cost and operational complexity.”

The standard REMO NDI system is powered by an All-In-One computer with 24” touchscreen and blazing fast i9 processor operating on Windows 10 Pro with 1TB SSD storage. It includes the RUSHWORKS custom shortcut keyboard, six-button Hall-effect joystick, an eight-port PoE GigE switch, and two (2) NDI PTZ cameras with 30x optical zoom lenses. It all fits in two ruggedized traveling containers with wheels and extendable handle.

The software, which also powers RUSHWORKS VDESK and Ctrl+R solutions, includes a video and audio mixer with transitions, PiP and double-box effects and Chroma-key. It features a fully searchable File Browser for all media, and the ability to create multiple playlists for different events. It supports up to four NDI inputs and one NDI output, records the Program, and can output NDI and stream to popular sites such as Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

RUSHWORKS’ camera control software also interfaces via IP with the ATEM Production Studio, providing automatic input selection and Preview/Program transition from the touch-screen user interface.

“The OB Van for REMO NDI can be a “smart car”, says Beesley. “One person can setup, produce and strike a multi-camera location production any time, anywhere - efficiently and effectively. It’s just cool.”

MSRP for the turnkey system is $12,995.

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

Company Contact: Rush Beesley, President

+1 888.894.RUSH (7874) / solutions@RUSHWORKS.tv

Press Contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon

+1 845.512.8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv