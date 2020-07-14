DALLAS— Stephen Arnold Music came up big at NewscastStudio’s annual Broadcast Production Awards, picking up four awards - including Best Overall Use of Music for CNN America’s Choice Debate “Super Open”, a fully orchestrated, three-act music score. Other honors came for the studio’s work for China Global Television Network (CGTN), Scripps Television Stations and WDAF/FOX 4 Kansas City.



Now in its 11th year, the Broadcast Production Awards honor creatives in broadcast and streaming media across a variety of formats, including production and set designers, motion graphics designers, composers and product engineers. Other honorees included CCTV, CNN, NBC Sports and Sky News.



Stephen Arnold Music’s “Super Open” was used in the opening to CNN’s Democratic presidential debates. The robust orchestral score captures the drama and anticipatory atmosphere of the event through a stirring blend of live trumpets, trombones, French horns, strings and percussion.

“See the Difference,” a promo for CGTN, won for Custom Music For Promotions. Part of a multifaceted image campaign, the uplifting 60-second piece communicates the breadth and scope of CGTN’s international news coverage.

Stephen Arnold Music also earned an award for Custom Music for Theme/Score for a custom music package composed for the Scripps Local Television group to accompany a graphic redesign and an overall news rebrand. The package features a range of live acoustic instruments, including violin, viola, cello, acoustic bass, acoustic percussion, piano and mallets.

Finally, the promo “This Is My KC” for WDAF was honored in the category of Image Campaign. Produced to mark the station’s 70 anniversary, the spot features an original alternative pop song celebrating WDAF’s deep connection to its community.

Stephen Arnold Music credits include Stephen Arnold, President; Chad Cook, VP Creative/Executive Producer; Paul West, Audio Engineer; Jesus Garcia, Lead Editor/Post Production; Clay Lorance, Creative/Post Production; Whitney Arnold, Creative/Post Production; Mack Price, Arranger/Co-Composer (CNN “Super Open” and CGTN “See the Difference”); Greg Barnhill, Producer/Co-Composer (WDAF “This Is My KC”); and Greg Bieck, Arranger/Programmer (WDAF “This Is My KC”).

Additional credits:

CNN “Super Open”: Robert Hunter, Senior Producer and Eric Sherling, Executive Producer.

CGTN “See the Difference”: Stefan Mueller, Executive Producer (Flint Skallen); Martin Kett, Creative Director (Perfect Accident).

Scripps: WDAF Jodi George, VP Creative; Ashley Harriman, Director of Audience Development; Richard Eller (WTVF), VP Creative and Marketing; Brent Chapin (KMGH), VP Creative and Marketing.

WDAF “This Is My KC”: Danielle Ray, VP Creative/Executive Producer; Dan Horner, Promotions Manager/Producer.

About Stephen Arnold Music:

Often referred to as the most-heard, least-known composers in the world, Stephen Arnold Music's creativity is experienced every day in more than 500 million homes worldwide. Based in Dallas, Texas, with additional studios in Santa Fe, New Mexico, The World Leader In Sonic Branding® has more than 25 years of success delivering impactful, brand-defining music that makes a difference for today's top broadcast networks, cable channels, television stations, digital media outlets, production companies, corporations and advertising agencies. With multiple Emmys, Addys and Promax Golds to their credit, Stephen Arnold Music's specialized approach and commitment to the power of sonic branding, state-of-the-art production and unparalleled customer service is at the core of its promise. Stephen Arnold Music continues to set the creative bar in a highly competitive content landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.stephenarnoldmusic.com