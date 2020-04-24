SDI Media and A+E Networks® UK successfully deliver on Hungarian Remote Recording

April 24, 2020 (London) – SDI Media, the world’s largest localisation provider, and A+E Networks® UK have worked together to address the localisation challenges arising from country lockdowns during the COVID-19 crisis.

Specifically, A+E Networks UK had a critical need to continue delivery of Hungarian voice over dubbing. SDI Media identified SessionLinkPRO as the ideal kit to establish an effective workflow. Key benefits of SessionLinkPRO are that it is easy to use and browser based via Google Chrome with no software required. Audio and video are encrypted and streamed securely, with both studio and talent able to record audio sessions. All key talent (artist, director and sound engineer) can be involved in the sessions, with the recording engineer taking the lead. This mirrors the normal workflow used in SDI recording sessions.

SDI Media Hungary, led by Country Manager Nicolette Szabo, identified almost 150 actors who have all been tested and approved for remote recording. So far, they have delivered 40 titles to A+E Networks UK for the April schedule, including “Forged In Fire, Auschwitz: The Nazis And The Final Solution” and “The Curse Of Oak Island” recording up to five voices, and are working on the same volume for their May schedule.

Remote recording does come with its challenges – primarily inconsistency of audio due to recording in non-treated rooms (early reflections, reverberation, room modes, etc.), recording sessions can take longer depending on internet connectivity and more time can be required for editing and mixing. The actor also needs to have a reasonable USB microphone.

In addition to remote recording, A+E Networks UK took the bold move to generate subtitles for their second channel, H2® where capacity was too limited to turn around voice over dubbing as is the norm.

Jan Hendrik-Hein, Director of Media Operations at A+E Networks UK, said: “We are delighted to have been able to offer our viewers the quality of language localisation they expect, even in these challenging times.”

Mark Howorth, CEO of SDI Media, said: “SDI Media has focussed on supporting all our clients’ needs while adhering to local laws around coronavirus as well as customary talent practices. We are proud to have been able to deliver the quantity and quality of remote recording that A+E Networks UK requires, by utilizing the best technology in the industry along with SDI’s expertise.”

SDI Media has subsequently rolled out remote recording throughout its key locations in Europe and the America’s. Daniele Turchetta, SDI’s Studio Technology Director, has trained and tested the SessionLinkPRO solutions in 15 countries and is doing live productions in nine of them, both for voice over and lip-sync dubbing. This solution can help fill the gap in dubbing production due to the closure of offices and will likely stay in place in some form as countries gradually emerge from the COVID-19 lockdowns. SDI is still 100% operational for subtitling and is able to fulfil all of its 5.1 mixing requirements as well.

ABOUT A+E Networks UK

A+E Networks® UK, a joint venture between Hearst and Sky, is a leading media network reaching 58 million homes across 100 countries. With our portfolio of popular, high-performing and creative brands - HISTORY®, Crime+Investigation®, Lifetime®, HISTORY2® and UK free to air BLAZE® - we have entertained and inspired audiences for over 20 years; telling the stories that need to be told. Our award-winning factual and entertainment content includes global hit franchises like “Forged in Fire” and “Born this Way”, must see dramas “Knightfall” and “Vikings” as well as original local commissions including: “Al Murray’s Why Does Everyone Hate the English” and “Murdertown” with Katherine Kelly (UK), “Married at First Sight” (Africa) and “The Hunt for Baltic Gold” (Poland). We complement our programming with innovative talent-led exclusive digital content and top rated podcasts. We currently partner with over 360 operators broadcasting throughout the Nordics, Benelux, Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We have offices in London, Warsaw, and Johannesburg.

ABOUT SDI MEDIA

SDI Media is the world’s leading media localisation provider, offering dubbing, subtitling, and media services to content owners, broadcasters, and multi-platform distributors. SDI Media offers a complete end-to-end localization solution for theatrical releases and episodic series, using the most comprehensive suite of customizable localization software applications in the industry.

With the world’s largest owned and operated network of 33 facilities in Asia, EMEA and the Americas, incorporating over 150 recording rooms and 85 mixing rooms globally, SDI Media and its subsidiary Picture Production Company (PPC) have offices in 29 countries and 35 facilities, providing the only one-stop media localization solution in the industry.

ABOUT SessionLinkPRO

SessionLinkPRO is a browser-based far end audio recording application which also offers timecode synchronization and video streaming. It provides bi-directional audio transmission in broadcast quality at very low latencies. Being browser-based, there is no need to install dedicated software. The application was designed to be as simple to use as possible while maintaining all necessary features. We started our business in 2014 in the German post production landscape and quickly advanced to be the defacto standard. Today, we provide our services to major studios and broadcast companies throughout Europe and see a growing demand in other parts of the world.

