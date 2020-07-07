SDI Media Increases Capacity by 50% in Finland, Relocates to Brand New Studio Facility

July 7, 2020 (Helsinki) – SDI Media, the world’s largest localization provider, has moved to a new facility in Helsinki, increasing capacity and square footage by 50%, to better serve the Finnish market with subtitling and dubbing services. The increased footprint will enable the team in Finland to satisfy increasing demand for localization as a result of new OTT platforms.

On the back of the introduction of its remote recording solution in April, SDI Media has invested in its facilities in this key Scandinavian market, providing more studios and increased security.

The new facility, located in Helsinki, includes:

- Five recording rooms

- Theatrical room

- One edit suite

- Sixth flexible studio/theatrical room

- Connectivity with 1Gbps, Aspera Faspex, Signiant and FTP

- Fully Security compliant with majors physical/digital standards

State of the art security is fully compliant with the Hollywood Studios physical/digital standards. CCTV and Lenel Access Control throughout, and two ADR rooms covered by access control make this the ideal studio for high profile pre-release materials to be worked on.

Pekka Salo, SDI Media Finland Country Manager said: “This bigger and better facility will enable us to fully service the growing Finnish localization market, offering dubbing and subtitling services to content owners wishing to localize their content. We have increased the size of our studios to meet new standards with higher security and have the capacity to take on more work with our investment in technology and space.”

Alberto Abisso, EVP of SDI Europe, said: “After sixteen years in our previous location, it’s really exciting to unveil this new facility in Finland, providing state of the art localization services for this market. The fact that the team managed the build-out during the COVID-19 lockdown is remarkable.”

ABOUT SDI MEDIA

SDI Media is the world’s leading media localization provider, offering dubbing, subtitling, and media services to content owners, broadcasters, and multi-platform distributors. SDI Media offers a complete end-to-end localization solution for theatrical features and episodic series, using the most comprehensive suite of customizable localization software applications in the industry.

With the world’s largest owned and operated network of 33 facilities in Asia, EMEA and the Americas, incorporating over 150 recording rooms and 85 mixing rooms globally, SDI Media and its subsidiary Picture Production Company (PPC) have offices in 29 countries and 35 facilities, providing the only one-stop media localization solution in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Clare Plaisted/Sally Reid

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054